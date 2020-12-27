expand
December 28, 2020

Ann Farabee column: The most high

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, December 27, 2020

By Ann Farabee

It was a battle that had gone on way too long.

It had intensified.

Immediate victory was needed.

There was no way to win the battle on my own.

So, I tried one of my favorite strategies — I opened my Bible to a random page and immediately saw this verse from 2 Corinthians 2:11 — “Lest Satan should get an advantage of us: for we are not ignorant of his devices.”

I had definitely not seen that verse in a while. I suppose it was not random — for Satan had been trying to get an advantage, but I was not ignorant of his devices!

I stood still for a minute. I listened.

The Holy Spirit spoke to my spirit: Ann, you have a higher power.

I felt the words seep into my soul, and I actually looked around to see who said them.

But I knew — the Lord was reminding me.

Not only did I have a higher power — I had the most high power.

Psalm 7:17 says, “I will praise the Lord according to his righteousness and will sing praise to the Lord most high.”

Psalm 91:9 says, “he who dwells in the shelter of the most high will abide under the shadow of the Almighty.”

Psalm 83:18 says, “he alone is the most high over all the earth.”

I heard it clearly.

I knew where my help would come from.

I called on the name of Jesus.

Did my battle end immediately? No.

But — my higher power — the most high power — was fighting it for me.

All I had to do was hold my peace.

Jesus was born in a lowly manger, died on a lonely cross, rose again, and split the skies wide open with his glory, as his majesty was illuminated and he ascended into heaven from that lofty mountain, and he did that for you and me.

The most high power — that’s our higher power — all the way from earth to glory.

Later, I read a different version of 2 Corinthians 2:11 that made me smile: “Satan will not outsmart us. For we know his evil schemes.”

We win! For we have the most high.

Ann Farabee is a teacher, writer and speaker. Contact her at  annfarabee@gmail.com or annfarabee.com.

