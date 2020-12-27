expand
December 28, 2020

Nail 65th Anniversary

By Post Lifestyles

Published 5:48 am Sunday, December 27, 2020

Gene and Norma Nail celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Christmas Eve. They were married at Trinity United Methodist Church on December 24, 1955.
They have three sons, Steve (Cathy), Donnie (Diana), and Rusty; five grandchildren, Gabe, Jordan, Michael, Anna, and Max (deceased). They also have nine great-grandchildren.
Gene is retired from the Winston-Salem Forsyth County School System and is also a realtor. Norma is retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company and Berkshire Hathaway Realty.

