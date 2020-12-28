Blotter: Dec. 29

In Salisbury Police Department reports

• A man reported on Friday he was the victim of vandalism while in the 700 block of West Fisher Street.

• A man reported on Saturday his vehicle was stolen from the 1100 block of North Main Street.

• A man reported on Sunday he was the victim of vandalism while in the 200 block of Marsh Street.

• A woman reported on Sunday she was assaulted while in the 600 block of Lafayette Circle.

• A woman reported on Sunday her credit card was fraudulently used while in the 800 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office was closed Monday.