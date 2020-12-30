expand
Ad Spot

December 30, 2020

The town of Spencer plans to move Town Hall and the Police Department to Park Plaza shopping center. Jon C. Lakey/Salisbury Post file photo

Spencer planning for January start of Park Plaza construction project

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, December 30, 2020

SPENCER – Spencer is hoping to begin construction on its municipal complex project in mid-January and met with the parties involved on Tuesday.

That included architect Peter Wales, town administration and representatives from general contractor Vertex Construction and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The virtual meeting mostly consisted of Wales giving an overview of site management and documentation for the project.

Town Manager Peter Franzese will be the town’s official point of contact for the project.

Wales said he will observe, but will not be on site to supervise. He will make sure documents are completed and followed.

Wales offered some advice, including that the project only needs three main points of contact because these kind of municipal projects can get out of control when multiple people try to influence it outside of the chain of command.

“Essentially we don’t want staff members stepping in and talking to subs about ‘Hey I’d really like it if my office were like this’ or outside influences, even board members,” Wales said.

Wales suggested a handful of site tours for the board and possibly a couple of other people such as a member of the press.

“This is twofold — one, to keep people from wandering on site and maybe getting the wrong impression of something, but more importantly, a construction site is very dangerous. When you wander on site, bad things happen,” he said.

Vertex does not plan to leave the building open during the day or leave materials outside or bring in more material than is needed. The contractor will barricade sidewalks when workers are there.

Wales said not leaving material outside will also help with theft problems.

The town is financing the project through the USDA, which will pay off the town’s construction loan via Truist Bank and then be paid by the town. Vertex was awarded the construction contract for the $3.9 million project in December after winning the closed bid for the project earlier this year.

A sign for the site will be placed nearby. Franzese suggested placing signage near the corner so people can see it while passing by.

Wales said the town will need to speak to the other owner of the building about installing a fire wall. The project will require a concrete block wall that’s 2 feet wide since the town only owns 20,000 square feet of the building.

The project will renovate part of Park Plaza to create new facilities for town administration and the fire and police departments. Conversations that eventually led to the project began in 2015, when the town began to examine the inadequacies of its current municipal building that is a former railroad dormitory.

More News

Two men charged in Mount Ulla home invasion

Beginning Teacher of the Year Makenna Pate found her starting place close to home

Search for driver suspended after truck plunges off bridge into Chesapeake Bay

Wake will have hands full with Wisconsin’s redshirt freshman QB

Comments

Crime

Two men charged in Mount Ulla home invasion

Education

Beginning Teacher of the Year Makenna Pate found her starting place close to home

Nation/World

Search for driver suspended after truck plunges off bridge into Chesapeake Bay

Local

Family of seven lost belongings in East Bank Street house fire

Business

Rowan awards grants to local businesses; checks may be picked up today

Local

Spencer planning for January start of Park Plaza construction project

Coronavirus

COVID-19 tests, cases decrease after Christmas while positive percentage rises

Crime

Blotter: Tires, audio equipment stolen from vehicle

Local

Residents of Wellington Hills search for answers, worry about what could come next

Nation/World

House votes to override Trump’s veto of defense bill

Local

Political Notebook: Local lawmakers say new coronavirus relief package includes ‘misplaced priorities’

Nation/World

House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate

Local

Marc Basnight, longest serving NC Senate leader, dies at 73

Education

RSS’ COVID-19 helpline open until Thursday

News

Marc Basnight, longest serving NC Senate leader, dies at 73

Coronavirus

57 new COVID-19 cases reported; 33% currently positive in Rowan County

Crime

Blotter: Dec. 29

Crime

Police: Marijuana, mushrooms found in wreckage of fatal crash

Ask Us

Ask Us: How have city, county governments shown leadership during pandemic?

Crime

Blotter: Mooresville pair charged with methamphetamine, marijuana possession

Local

Firefighters respond to Sunday morning East Bank Street house fire

Nation/World

US officials: Suspect in Nashville explosion died in blast

Nation/World

Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief

Crime

Teen charged in fatal Sunday crash