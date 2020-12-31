expand
December 31, 2020

Blotter: Kannapolis man charged with drugs, traffic infractions following two-county chase

By Shavonne Potts

Published 12:00 am Thursday, December 31, 2020

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — A Kannapolis man faces a laundry list of charges following a two-county vehicle chase that ended in Cabarrus County.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office charged Christopher Ray Eudy, 42, of the 1200 block of Desoto Avenue, with felony possession of a controlled substance schedule II; misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; misdemeanor resist, obstruct, delay an officer; felony fleeing to elude arrest; misdemeanor reckless driving; misdemeanor speeding 15 mph or more than the speed limit; misdemeanor driving on the wrong side; misdemeanor failure to stop for a stop sign; and misdemeanor displaying white or clear lights on the rear of the vehicle.

He also faces charges for outstanding warrants for misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun, misdemeanor simple assault, misdemeanor assault on a female.

According to Rowan Sheriff’s spokesman Maj. John Sifford, once Eudy was booked into the jail he was searched and deputies found narcotics.

Christopher Ray Eudy

According to Sifford, while on patrol on N.C. 152 Wednesday morning just before 4 a.m., two deputies spotted a man riding a motorcycle without a brake light. The deputies attempted to stop the rider, who sped off toward Rockwell.

The motorcyclist traveled on N.C. 152, toward Railroad Street, then to Depot Street and back onto N.C. 152, Sifford said.

The motorcyclist then traveled on Emmanuel Church Road, to Kluttz Road, onto Rimer Road, Gold Hill Drive and N.C. 73, before the chase ended on Sloop Arthur Drive in Cabarrus County.

Eudy allegedly jumped off the motorcycle and ran from the area. He was quickly apprehended by deputies and a Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office K-9.

Eudy was found with a gun holster with no gun as well as $1,157 and four grams of meth. Deputies searched the area but did not locate a gun, Sifford said.

Sifford said during the chase a Rowan County deputy struck a deer and had to discontinue the chase. A Cabarrus County officer picked up the chase. The officer was not injured.

Eudy remains in the Rowan County jail under a total $57,500 secured bond.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A woman reported on Friday her home was entered and items were taken from the 1400 block of Country Hill Drive.

• A man reported on Saturday his vehicle was stolen from the 800 block of Luther Barger Road.

• A woman reported on Saturday she was the victim of a break-in while in the 800 block of Leach Road.

• A man reported on Sunday he was the victim a burglary while in the 4800 block of Bringle Ferry Road.

• A woman reported on Sunday a utility trailer was stolen from her home in the 500 block of Troutman Road, Rockwell.

• Foils Inc. reported on Monday stolen copper wire had been sold to the business between Oct. 26, 2019 and Dec. 23, 2020 while at 1039 Klumac Road.

• A man reported on Monday two people were found sleeping inside a shed behind his residence in the 200 block of Luther Barger Road.

• A man reported on Monday his vehicle was stolen during a commercial break-in in the 6200 block of South Main St.

• A man reported on Monday he was the victim of larceny while in the 5700 block of Sherrill’s Ford Road.

• A man reported on Monday someone stole items from a building in the 700 block of Cedar Glen Circle, Cleveland.

• A woman reported on Monday she was the victim of larceny while in the 6200 block of U.S. 601.

• A man reported on Monday he was the victim of assault while in the 700 block of St. Peter’s Church Road, Gold Hill.

• Heather Nicole Jones, 28, was charged  on Monday with felony possession of methamphetamine while in the Rowan County jail.

• Robert Grey Ridings, 49, was charged on Monday with felony larceny while in the Rowan County jail.

