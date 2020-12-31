expand
December 31, 2020

Wake Forest's Carter Whitt, right, and Ody Oguama, top, battle for the ball with Catawba's Ben Bowen on Thursday at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem. (Photo by Walt Unks/Courtesy of ACC)

Catawba stays close but Wake Forest wins 70-62

By Post Sports

Published 5:10 pm Thursday, December 31, 2020

WINSTON-SALEM (AP) — Daivien Williamson scored 15 points, freshman Carter Whitt added 11 in his debut and Wake Forest returned to the court for the first time in 34 days, getting a 70-62 victory over Division II member Catawba on Thursday.

Wake Forest (3-0) played two games in three days to start the season, but had games against Troy, Presbyterian, No. 17 Virginia, VMI and Syracuse canceled or postponed due to COVID-19. The Demon Deacons are scheduled to play Georgia Tech on Sunday.

Whitt, who arrived at Wake Forest nine days ago, graduated high school early and enrolled in spring semester classes. The point guard out of the state of North Carolina is the highest rated recruit for first-year coach Steve Forbes.

Ody Oguama also played his first game this season and scored eight points for shorthanded Wake Forest, which was without scoring leader Jonah Antonio. Isaiah Mucius added 11 points and Jahcobi Neath 10.
Wake Forest had its largest lead of the game at 21-4 before Catawba battled back to within 32-30 at the break. The Indians pulled to 62-58 with 2:04 left, but Mucius made three of his next four free throws as Wake Forest held a two-possession lead the rest of the way.

Terrence Whitfield paced Catawba with 15 points. Larry Mcleod added 14 points and Ben Bowen 12.

