expand
Ad Spot

December 31, 2020

Letter: Look at Democrats’ overall agenda

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Thursday, December 31, 2020

Some say, “What the Democrats are doing doesn’t make any sense.” Everything makes sense if you look at their overall agenda.

They close churches because they want everybody to worship the government. If you are in church, this is not going to happen. They want big companies, but not stores, to stay open. They close small businesses that sell many of the same products. They know small business owners rarely vote for a Democrats while big business will help them with their agenda.

Democrats like to mandate the use of masks while prominent doctors have said masks will not control this virus. Also, I have heard of now tests that show they are effective in this case. These masks are nothing more than a tool of oppression. Mask mandates are intended to get people used to the idea, just shut up and follow the rules.

Seventy-five percent of the people who took the virus worse masks. I’m not a rocket scientist, but I think I’ll go without a mask unless I’m mowing the grass.

Democrats want to defund the police. Their plan is to create a federal police force then eliminate local law enforcement. It would be a problem when an elected sheriff says he/she will not enforce the law. An elected sheriff can’t be fired. While unruly, appointed federal police can be disposed of at will. It’s about control of your life.

If Democrats get in control, there will be no long term worry about illegals entering the country. Why would someone leave a third world country to come to another one? Immigrants would become emigrants.

If Joe Biden gets in the White House, he won’t need to add to the Supreme Court. It’s already worthless as it is. Also, voting would just be a waste of time.

— Delmar McDaniel

Salisbury

More News

Winter issue of Salisbury the Magazine is now available

Golden scores 22 to lead Richmond over Davidson 80-74

High school basketball: South boys starting fresh with new coach

Shoutouts

Comments

Local

Winter issue of Salisbury the Magazine is now available

Education

Shoutouts

Education

Smart Start provides Christmas for six local families

High School

High school volleyball: Carson hands Raiders first loss

Education

‘Our best days are ahead of us’ — Meet Brent Williams, 2021 NC Superintendent of the Year

Crime

Blotter: Kannapolis man charged with drugs, traffic infractions following two-county chase

Christmas Happiness

Community helps nearly 400 families, 900 children through Christmas Happiness

Local

City arborist Mark Martin retiring after 26 years with city

News

Outgoing NC House minority leader named to Court of Appeals

Coronavirus

Three new deaths, 102 positives reported

Crime

Two men charged in Mount Ulla home invasion

Education

Beginning Teacher of the Year Makenna Pate found her starting place close to home

Nation/World

Search for driver suspended after truck plunges off bridge into Chesapeake Bay

Local

Family of seven lost belongings in East Bank Street house fire

Business

Rowan awards grants to local businesses; checks may be picked up today

Local

Spencer planning for January start of Park Plaza construction project

Coronavirus

COVID-19 tests, cases decrease after Christmas while positive percentage rises

Crime

Blotter: Tires, audio equipment stolen from vehicle

Local

Residents of Wellington Hills search for answers, worry about what could come next

Nation/World

House votes to override Trump’s veto of defense bill

Local

Political Notebook: Local lawmakers say new coronavirus relief package includes ‘misplaced priorities’

Nation/World

House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate

Local

Marc Basnight, longest serving NC Senate leader, dies at 73

Education

RSS’ COVID-19 helpline open until Thursday