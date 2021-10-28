2021 Election Guide
Published 1:00 pm Thursday, October 28, 2021
Voter Information
Election Day: November 2. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Find where to go to vote, see your sample ballot and check your registration: click here
Contact the Rowan County Board of Elections: 704-216-8140 or visit 1935 Jake Alexander Boulevard W., Suite D10, Salisbury, NC 28147
The following table is best viewed on a laptop, desktop computer or in a horizontal orientation on smartphones.
|
Salisbury Mayor
|
Karen Alexander
|
Al Heggins
|
Salisbury City Council
|
Jonathan Barbee
|
Jessica Cloward
|
Nalini Joseph
|
Harry McLaughlin Jr.
|
David Post
|
Tamara Sheffield
|
Anthony Smith
Other Town Races:
- Granite Quarry Mayor
- Granite Quarry Alderman
- China Grove Town Council
Cheryl Sheets
Don Bringle
- Kannapolis City Council
- East Spencer Board of Alderman
- Rockwell Mayor
Beau Taylor
Chuck Bowman
- Cleveland Commissioners
