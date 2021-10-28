expand
Ad Spot

October 29, 2021

2021 Election Guide

Published 1:00 pm Thursday, October 28, 2021

Voter Information

Election Day: November 2. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Find where to go to vote, see your sample ballot and check your registration: click here

Contact the Rowan County Board of Elections: 704-216-8140 or visit 1935 Jake Alexander Boulevard W., Suite D10, Salisbury, NC 28147

 

The following table is best viewed on a laptop, desktop computer or in a horizontal orientation on smartphones.

 

Salisbury Mayor

Karen Alexander

Article | Video

Al Heggins

Article | Video

Salisbury City Council

Jonathan Barbee

Article | No Video

Jessica Cloward

Article | Video

Nalini Joseph

Article | Video

Harry McLaughlin Jr.

Article| Video

David Post

Article | Video

Tamara Sheffield

Article | Video

Anthony Smith

Article | Video

Other Town Races:

 

(for e-edition subscribers) Subscribe today for just cents a day.

 

Print Article

Crime

Murder trial turns to crime scene evidence, oxygen tank used as weapon

Local

Inspection finds resident ate mouse, physical altercations, monthslong delay for COVID-19 notification at Salisbury nursing home

Crime

Eight charged in Hickory after couple kidnapped

High School

High school volleyball: Falcons keep rolling, play again Saturday at home

Business

Facebook Inc. renamed Meta

Nation/World

Burr under new investigation from stock sales in early days of pandemic

Education

Restart of school justice partnership efforts raise discussion about specifics

Local

Quotes of the week

Nation/World

Biden arrives in Rome as domestic agenda still unfulfilled

Crime

SC man indicted in 1985 murder in Winston-Salem; another man remains in prison for crime

Coronavirus

As RSS tests waters with optional masks, state recommends otherwise

Crime

Blotter: Man wanted on robbery charges arrested in McDonald’s parking lot on Jake Alexander Boulevard

Crime

Prosecution weaves story of betrayal as trial begins for man charged with killing father

Elections

Alexander, Sheffield maintain lead in cash on hand, fundraising in mayor, City Council race

Education

Livingstone offers full scholarship to Liberian teen who returned money

Education

Realtors association donates $3,000, books to Yum Yum Bus Program

Education

RSS celebrates principals in October

Education

Shout outs

Local

‘It all comes back to community’: Rowan United Way three-fourths of way through campaign

China Grove

In bid for China Grove Town Council, Cheryl Sheets hopes to ‘pay it forward’

Education

Education briefs: Catawba helps build Habitat home

Education

Students take a trip into the past at the Roller Mill

News

Cooper still hopeful on budget deal with NC Republicans

Nation/World

Biden urges bill over ‘finish line’ as Dems eye new surtax