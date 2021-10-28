2021 Election Guide

Published 1:00 pm Thursday, October 28, 2021

Voter Information

Election Day: November 2. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Find where to go to vote, see your sample ballot and check your registration: click here

Contact the Rowan County Board of Elections: 704-216-8140 or visit 1935 Jake Alexander Boulevard W., Suite D10, Salisbury, NC 28147

The following table is best viewed on a laptop, desktop computer or in a horizontal orientation on smartphones.

Other Town Races:

