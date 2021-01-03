Ann Farabee column — Hope full

By Ann Farabee

One of my readers sent me this message, “I noticed that you write about hope a lot.”

I did not realize it, but I think they are correct.

Having lived a life filled with struggles, hope has been my only hope.

Yes — I am hope-full.

This is some of my personal hope-list.

Trust me — it is not hope-less.

I hope we play more — board games, ballgames, in the yard.

I hope we pray more — may prayer be our steering wheel — not our spare tire.

I hope we see more — for the beauty of our world is astounding.

I hope we be more — following God’s will for us.

I hope we live more — and find time to do things we have never done before.

I hope we love more — God and people.

I hope we teach more — we have messages that need to be shared.

I hope we reach more — by sharing the gospel with the world.

I hope grace flows — like a river.

I hope we enjoy more — by finding joy in the simple things.

I hope we make time to rest — it will help us be at our best.

I hope we trust more — for God’s timing is perfect.

I hope we redeem the time — for our time is short.

I hope we walk in faith — not fear

I hope we will be better — not bitter.

I hope those who are grieving never stop believing.

I hope we stay thankful — for our blessings and for the goodness of God.

I hope when people talk — we listen.

I hope we learn from change — and can call it wisdom.

I hope we will forgive more — as Christ forgave us.

I hope God will restore that which was lost.

I hope that many will give their hearts to Jesus this year.

I hope that we can be a light leading others to the way, the truth, and the life.

Welcome 2021.

I hope we never lose our hope.

I hope we do not look back too often, for we are not going that way.

Thank you to my reader who noticed I write about hope a lot.

You helped me decide on Hebrews 10:23 as my verse for 2021:

Let us hold unswervingly to the hope we profess, for he who promised is faithful.

Ann Farabee is a teacher, writer and speaker. Contact her at annfarabee@gmail.com or annfarabee.com.