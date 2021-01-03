expand
January 3, 2021

East Spencer to take a closer look at street paving projects

By Shavonne Potts

EAST SPENCER — The town of East Spencer has plans to start tackling street repair projects starting with a list from board members of the areas most in need of repair and patching, said Mayor Barbara Mallett.

Street paving has been the subject of recent board meetings and complaints from residents who said some roads have not been repaved in many years.

Each board member turned in a list of streets they’ve either come into contact with or residents have brought to their attention. The list will be narrowed down to 20 streets and then to a workable list.

Mallett said realistically the town will only be able to do two major road paving projects and about $60,000 to repair or patch. She said last year it cost the town $160,000 to pave two streets.

The board will discuss the street paving and repairs at its Monday meeting.

The board will also hear an update on the repair work that was done to address resident Carolyn Logan’s drainage problems. Water has been pooling in Logan’s front yard for quite some time. She has repeatedly appealed to the town for help and in early December the town hired someone to make repairs.

Logan told the Post the work was shoddy and made the problem worse.

The board will continue further discussion on updating its land-use management ordinance and other parts related to town codes. The updates to the ordinance are necessary so the town, like many other municipalities in the state, can be in compliance with state law.

