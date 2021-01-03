Letter: Shame that facts aren’t important in politics

The Post recently published information on the editorial page of its printed edition about U.S. Rep. Ted Budd’s objection to Congress counting certain electoral votes generated from the recent presidential election.

This latest effort by Budd and others to challenge election results in other states without providing evidence of widespread fraud or other improper activity is as ridiculous as the numerous failed attempts over the past several weeks to have the judicial branch intervene. In a court of law, facts are important. It is a shame there are no such evidential requirements in the world of politics.

These reckless stunts do far more to erode confidence in our electoral system than rare, isolated incidents of misconduct. If by Jan. 20, when the new president takes the oath of office, Budd still has not shown factually why this election should be nullified, then he should apologize to his constituents for misleading them. He should also apologize to the voters he tried to disenfranchise in states that worked hard to successfully preserve election integrity and ensure ballot access in challenging times.

— Craig Rhyne

Salisbury