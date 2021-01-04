High school basketball: Early games
CCC
Tuesday’s games
Salisbury at Forest Hills
Oak Grove at Trinity
Thomasville at Statesville
Wednesday’s games
West Rowan at South Rowan
Chatham Central at Salisbury
Central Davidson at South Davidson
East Davidson at Southern Guilford
South Stokes at Ledford
North Rowan at Lexington
Mount Airy at North Davidson
Friday’s games
South Rowan at Carson
Central Davidson at East Rowan
Wheatmore at East Davidson
Ledford at Reagan
Lexington at West Rowan
North Davidson at South Stokes
Oak Grove at Glenn
North Rowan at Thomasville
West Davidson at South Davidson
NPC
Tuesday’s games
East Rowan at Mount Pleasant
Wednesday’s games
West Rowan at South Rowan
East Surry at North Iredell
Friday’s games
South Rowan at Carson
Central Davidson at East Rowan
Lincoln Charter at South Iredell
Statesville at West Mecklenburg
Bishop McGuinness at North Iredell
Saturday’s games
Carson at Davie
YVC
Wednesday’s games
North Rowan at Lexington
Friday’s games
North Rowan at Thomasville
SPC
Tuesday’s games
A.L. Brown at West Cabarrus
Friday’s games
West Cabarrus at A.L. Brown
CPC
Thursday’s games
South Iredell at Davie
Saturday’s games
Carson at Davie