January 4, 2021

High school basketball: Early games

By Post Sports

Published 1:58 am Monday, January 4, 2021

JON C. LAKEY FILE PHOTO/POST Salisbury’s Kyla Bryant.

 

 

               CCC

        Tuesday’s games

Salisbury at Forest Hills

Oak Grove at Trinity

Thomasville at Statesville

           Wednesday’s games

West Rowan at South Rowan

Chatham Central at Salisbury

Central Davidson at South Davidson

East Davidson at Southern Guilford

South Stokes at Ledford

North Rowan at Lexington

Mount Airy at North Davidson

            Friday’s games

South Rowan at Carson

Central Davidson at East Rowan

Wheatmore at East Davidson

Ledford at Reagan

Lexington at West Rowan

North Davidson at South Stokes

Oak Grove at Glenn

North Rowan at Thomasville

West Davidson at South Davidson

 

               NPC

          Tuesday’s games

East Rowan at Mount Pleasant

         Wednesday’s games

West Rowan at South Rowan

East Surry at North Iredell

            Friday’s games

South Rowan at Carson

Central Davidson at East Rowan

Lincoln Charter at South Iredell

Statesville at West Mecklenburg

Bishop McGuinness at North Iredell

          Saturday’s games

Carson at Davie

                YVC    

      Wednesday’s games

North Rowan at Lexington

          Friday’s games

North Rowan at Thomasville

                SPC

          Tuesday’s games

A.L. Brown at West Cabarrus

           Friday’s games

West Cabarrus at A.L. Brown

              CPC

       Thursday’s games

  South Iredell at Davie

        Saturday’s games

  Carson at Davie

