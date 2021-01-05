Blotter: Woman faces drug charges, larceny from South Main Street business

SALISBURY — A 46-year-old woman faces a list of charges after being arrested in an incident on South Main Street.

Tracy Kay Miller was arrested Sunday afternoon on felony charges of breaking and entering a building at 5200 South Main Street. That building houses Royce Apparel Inc., which was also the victim of an arson and a theft in November as well as thefts earlier in the year.

The Sheriff’s Office said Miller’s vehicle contained drug paraphernalia, narcotics and a concealed weapon. A full report on the incident was not available Tuesday.

Miller remained in jail Tuesday on the breaking and entering charge as well as larceny after breaking and entering, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon. She was given a total bond of $1,500.

In other Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A woman reported a larceny Saturday at 275 Windy Hill Drive in Salisbury.

• A man on Saturday reported a handgun stolen from a motor vehicle in the 3500 block of Stokes Ferry Road in Salisbury.

• A woman on Saturday reported a larceny at 200 Kay Street in Salisbury.

• A man on Saturday overdosed in the 100 block of Cone Drive in Woodleaf.

• A man reported a larceny from a motor vehicle Saturday in the 100 block of Tingle Drive in Salisbury.

• A woman reported a larceny and assault Sunday in the 1000 block of Gibson Road in Salisbury.

• A dog was stolen Sunday from the 200 block of Scott Trace in Salisbury.

• Tarheel Material and Handling on Monday reported a stolen John Deere 244K-II wheel loader from the 700 block of Kesler Road in Cleveland.

• Rent A Center on East Innes Street on Monday reported breaking and entering and damage to property.

• Pearls Pawn and Gun on Monday reported the larceny of tarps in the 1500 block of North Main Street in China Grove.

• A woman reported a physical assault Monday in the 2200 block of Jacob Bost Road in Salisbury.

• A man on Monday overdosed in the 5400 block of Enochville School Road in China Grove.

• Cheesemans General Store on Monday reported counterfeiting in the 9800 block of Old Beatty Ford Road in Rockwell.

• Christopher May Ridde, 42, was charged Saturday with larceny in the 1100 block of Long Ferry Road in Salisbury.

• Margaret Diane Barlow, 72, was charged Saturday with attempted assault with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of Shore Acres Road in Salisbury.

• Brandon Michael Wong, 18, was charged Sunday with possession of marijuana up to half an ounce in the 1700 block of Brenner Avenue in Salisbury.

• Stekevia Jemel Hall, 29, was charged Monday with misdemeanor possession of marijuana in the 400 block of Kirk Street in China Grove.

• Russell Alan Parker, 41, was charged Monday with breaking and entering a building in the 100 block of Hillcrest Road in Lexington.

• Keith Steven Varnadore, 36, was charged Monday with uttering a forged instrument in the 9800 block of Old Beatty Ford Road in Rockwell.

• Austin Blake Jenkins, 20, was charged Tuesday with breaking and entering a building in the 500 block of Enochville Avenue in Kannapolis.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A woman reported a larceny Monday in the 2000 block of Statesville Boulevard.

• John Thomas Leach, 38, was charged Monday with possession of firearms by a felon in the 100 block of East Liberty Street.