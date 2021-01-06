expand
Ad Spot

January 6, 2021

Police investigating suspicious death on Standish Street

By Staff Report

Published 10:49 pm Wednesday, January 6, 2021

SALISBURY — Police were Police officers were called to Zion Hills Apartments Wednesday night for a death that was called suspicious.

A news release said the death occurred at 1614 Standish Street. There, a 30-year-old Black woman was found dead inside of her apartment.

Other details about the incident were not immediately available, with police saying more information would be available Thursday morning.

The case is being treated as a homicide, police said.

More News

Police investigating suspicious death on Standish Street

Warnock, Ossoff win in Georgia, handing Dems Senate control

Protesters swarm statehouses across US; some evacuated

New NC chief justice seeks vaccine access for court system

Comments

Crime

Police investigating suspicious death on Standish Street

Nation/World

Warnock, Ossoff win in Georgia, handing Dems Senate control

News

Protesters swarm statehouses across US; some evacuated

News

New NC chief justice seeks vaccine access for court system

News

NC keeps 10 p.m. curfew; Those 75 or older begin vaccinations

Elections

North Carolina lawmakers in Washington contest elections results, condemn violence following riot at Capitol

Elections

Trump supporters storm US Capitol, clash with police

Crime

Police chief asks for public tips in deaths of mother, son on Lincolnton Road

China Grove

China Grove Town Council honors beloved community member with proclamation

Kannapolis

Kannapolis can now borrow $11.7 million for water treatment plant repairs, new vehicle

Crime

Overall crime figures down in Salisbury for 2020; final numbers to come

Local

City plans to use federal HUD grant for rent and utility assistance, homelessness prevention, but still open for public input

News

Most NC nursing home workers are refusing COVID vaccine

Crime

19-year-old charged in drive-by shooting

Coronavirus

County reports five COVID-19 deaths

Crime

Barnes’ death sentence vacated in 1992 Tutterow murders

Local

One airlifted from scene of Sherrills Ford Road crash with life-threatening injuries

Crime

Blotter: Woman faces drug charges, larceny from South Main Street business

Local

United at last, South Main Book Co. owner finally brings second adopted daughter home

Local

City council to be presented with 2019-20 audit, receive recommendations for grant

Local

Due to error, more business could receive funding from small business grant program

Education

No changes to Rowan-Salisbury Schools’ plan B when classes start back this week

Coronavirus

County’s COVID-19 cases continue climb; next phase of vaccinations to begin

Crime

One struck during drive-by shooting; Cadillac sought by police