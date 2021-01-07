expand
Ad Spot

January 7, 2021

Wake Forest’s Daivien Williamson (4) and the other Demon Deacons found it tough going Wednesday night against Virginia's defense. Photo courtesy of ACC

Hauser sparks No. 22 Virginia past Wake Forest, 70-61

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Thursday, January 7, 2021

By HANK KURZ Jr.

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Sam Hauser scored 11 of his 16 points during a 28-10 run to open the second half and No. 22 Virginia returned from a coronavirus pause to beat Wake Forest 70-61 on Wednesday night.

The Cavaliers (6-2, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) trailed 39-34 at halftime after the Demon Deacons shot 63% in the first half, but Virginia clamped down on defense in the second half and used the fast start offensively to pull away.

Hauser also grabbed 11 rebounds and Trey Murphy III scored 13 points for the Cavaliers, who had all five starters score in double figures.

Isaiah Mucius and Jonah Antonio scored 14 points each and Ismael Massoud had 13 for the Demon Deacons (3-2, 0-2). Wake Forest was 8 for 21 (38%) from the field after halftime.
Wake Forest used a 19-9 run to open a 24-14 lead midway through the first half. Virginia’s 16-6 burst got the Cavaliers within 32-30, but they trailed 39-34 at the half.

BIG PICTURE

Wake Forest: The Cavaliers’ trademark tough defense isn’t as sharp so far this season, and the Demon Deacons showed that by making their first four 3-point tries and five of their first six. They started 12 for 17 from the field before finishing 23 of 45 overall (51%) and 10 of 19 from beyond the arc (52.6%).

Virginia: The Cavaliers, coming out of their second COVID-19-related pause, were without reserves Casey Morsell and Austin Katstra and three assistant coaches — Jason Williford, Orlando Vandross and Brad Soderberg — because of contact tracing. Coach Tony Bennett also announced that junior guard Kody Stattmann is sidelined with a cardiac condition that he said was unrelated to COVID-19.

UP NEXT

The Demon Deacons remains on the road, playing at No. 21 Duke on Saturday.
The Cavaliers head north to play at Boston College on Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

More News

Arson investigators called to fire at downtown law office

High school basketball: Young West girls cruise in opener

High school basketball: West boys start strong

High school basketball: North girls romp

Comments

Crime

Arson investigators called to fire at downtown law office

Nation/World

Pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol in bid to overturn election

Coronavirus

Health Department draws crowd as COVID-19 vaccinations begin for people older than 75

Local

Town cautions walkers to look out for hawks at Centennial Park

Education

Education briefs: RCCC names winners of Excellence in Teaching Awards

Education

Shoutouts

Business

Apartments planned for second, third floors of Bell Block Building, but Thread Shed remains

Crime

Blotter: Man asked to leave store’s property faces counterfeit money charges

Education

State talks future of Faith Academy, Essie Mae charters

Education

RCCC uses recyclable caps and gowns

Local

Coronavirus takes top spots in most-read Post stories of 2020

Local

Parking recommendations, sufficient input among concerns about Downtown Main Street plan

Nation/World

Biden to name judge Merrick Garland as attorney general

Nation/World

EU commission greenlights Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine

Nation/World

2 detectives involved in Breonna Taylor’s death are fired

Nation/World

Governors scramble to speed vaccine effort after slow start

Crime

Police investigating suspicious death on Standish Street

Nation/World

Warnock, Ossoff win in Georgia, handing Dems Senate control

News

Protesters swarm statehouses across US; some evacuated

News

New NC chief justice seeks vaccine access for court system

News

NC keeps 10 p.m. curfew; Those 75 or older begin vaccinations

Elections

North Carolina lawmakers in Washington contest elections results, condemn violence following riot at Capitol

Elections

Trump supporters storm US Capitol, clash with police

Crime

Police chief asks for public tips in deaths of mother, son on Lincolnton Road