High school basketball: Slow start for North boys

Staff report

LEXINGTON — If it could go wrong, it did go wrong for North Rowan’s boys basketball team in Wednesday’s 58-46 loss at Lexington.

Floor leader Quashawn Carpenter, one of the few experienced Cavaliers, got two fouls in the first three minutes.

“That put us behind the 8-ball a little bit,” North coach Jason Causby said. “We had a slow start. That hurried us.”

By the end of the first quarter, the Cavaliers were going nowhere in a hurry. They were in a 21-7 hole.

They never climbed all the way out.

Lexington expanded its lead to 32-15 at halftime and rolled in the non-conference contest between long-time rivals.

Micah Williams scored 25 for the Yellow Jackets. Javien Reid had 12, and Matthew Liles added 11.

“Lexington shot the ball very well from the perimeter,” Causby said.

Kendrell Goodes, a four-year varsity player and three-year starter, led North with 11 points, but no else reached double figures.

North’s game scheduled for Friday at Thomasville is off.

NORTH (46) — Goodes 11, O’Kelly 8, Carpenter 6, Morrow 5, McArthur 5, Profitt 4, Riley 3, Hanson 2, Alexander. Sims, Mitchell.

LEXINGTON (58) — Williams 25, Reid 12, Liles 11, Hewitt 6, Bobo 4.

N. Rowan 7 8 17 12 — 46

Lexington 21 11 17 9 — 58