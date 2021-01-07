expand
Ad Spot

January 8, 2021

Weather shuts schools for Friday; only one day of in-person classes this week

By Post Education

Published 6:14 pm Thursday, January 7, 2021

SALISBURY — Rowan-Salisbury Schools went all remote on Friday because of inclement weather.

The call was sent out to families on Thursday noting all district schools would close because of “the threat of inclement weather.” Snow and freezing temperatures overnight could result in treacherous road conditions on Friday.

Students and parents will be provided instructions for remote assignments by teachers.

Assistant Superintendent for Transformation Andrew Smith confirmed the closure was due to weather concerns and not because of COVID-19 cases.

The district reported 42 positive cases in staff on Monday and opted to begin classes on schedule Wednesday because even though the number of infections almost doubled during the break, the number of required staff quarantines only rose slightly and the district was still able to staff schools.

Wednesday was already scheduled for remote learning only. Thursday was the only day students were in class this week, and that was only the district’s B cohort, half of in-person students. The district Board of Education will receive an update on COVID-19 from Associate Superintendent Kelly Withers on Monday.

The district advised staff to follow Code B in a statement and referred them to an internal inclement weather email.

Monday is scheduled as a normal school day.

More News

High school basketball: Thursday area scores

High school basketball: Carson boys rally

High school basketball: Carson girls breeze in opener

High school basketball: Spartans beat East girls

Comments

Elections

North Carolina lawmakers continue condemnation, clarify objections to election results

Nation/World

Trump says he’ll leave office peacefully

Nation/World

Biden introduces his pick for attorney general

Nation/World

Lawmakers openly discuss ousting Trump

News

State eyes incentives for prison inmates who get vaccinated

News

UNC-Chapel Hill delays in-person classes for three weeks

Local

City’s audit shows improvements in Broadband Services Fund

Crime

Cars at would-be Spencer fabrication business set on fire

Education

State approves Faith Academy, moves to revoke Essie Mae charter

Education

Weather shuts schools for Friday; only one day of in-person classes this week

Coronavirus

County reports record eight deaths as positivity rate climbs above 10%

Local

Wintry mix in the forecast tonight

Local

Intentionally set fire burns downtown Salisbury law office

Crime

Overnight murders, arson, robbery being investigated by police

Crime

Arson investigators called to fire at downtown law office

Nation/World

Pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol in bid to overturn election

Coronavirus

Health Department draws crowd as COVID-19 vaccinations begin for people older than 75

Local

Town cautions walkers to look out for hawks at Centennial Park

Education

Education briefs: RCCC names winners of Excellence in Teaching Awards

Education

Shoutouts

Business

Apartments planned for second, third floors of Bell Block Building, but Thread Shed remains

Crime

Blotter: Man asked to leave store’s property faces counterfeit money charges

Education

State talks future of Faith Academy, Essie Mae charters

Education

RCCC uses recyclable caps and gowns