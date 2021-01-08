expand
January 8, 2021

High school basketball: East boys even record at 1-1

By Post Sports

Published 2:17 am Friday, January 8, 2021

East’s David Jordan fires a jumper in the Christmas Classic. Photo Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

 

Staff report

GRANITE QUARRY — New East Rowan boys coach Andrew Porter got to enjoy his first win on Thursday.

The Mustangs were at home and beat Central Davidson 61-50 in a non-conference matchup.

East lost to Central Davidson last season when it struggled through a 2-23 campaign. Central (1-1) had opened this season with a romp against 1A South Davidson.

East got balanced scoring for the second straight game. This time the Mustangs (1-1) were able to add defense to the recipe.

“We played hard, played with a lot of intensity,” Porter said. “We played good defense and executed on the offensive end.”

Veterans David Jordan (15 points), Gavin Sprinkle (14) and Sammy Pinckney reached double figures for the Mustangs.

Vincent Jones had 10 rebounds and scored eight points.

East is scheduled to start North Piedmont Conference play Tuesday at West Rowan.

 

C. DAVIDSON (50) — N/A

E. ROWAN (61) — Jordan 15, Sprinkle 14, Pinckney 10, Jones 8, Padgett 6, Valley 5, Young 5, Shuping 2.

C. Davidson    6    19   11   14   — 50

E. Rowan       10   22   19   10   — 61

 

 

 

 

 

