High school basketball: Thursday area scores

From staff reports

Boys

Zaharee Maddox scored 13 points to lead Davie to a 59-39 win against South Iredell on Thursday.

•••

Jamarien Dalton scored 25 points to lead North Davidson to a 60-41 win against South Stokes on Thursday.

•••

Will Givens scored 18 and Spenser Harrison added 15 to lead West Rowan’s jayvees in a 56-44 win against South Rowan on Wednesday.

Girls

Emily Hege (23 points), Courtney McMillan (15) and Lettie Michael (10) led North Davidson to a 70-41 win against South Stokes on Thursday.

North Davidson edged Mount Airy 71-68 on Wednesday with Hege scoring 36 points and McMillan getting 23.

•••

Ashley Limbacher and Morgan Harrison scored 11 each to lead Ledford to a 58-28 romp over South Stokes on Wednesday.