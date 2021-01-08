expand
January 8, 2021

High school volleyball: North Rowan wins finale

By Post Sports

Published 2:31 am Friday, January 8, 2021

North senior Bella Smith

 

Staff report

SPENCER — North Rowan’s volleyball team only won twice in a COVID-shortened season, but the Cavaliers won their last one.

It was Senior Night on Thursday, and coach Joshua Yoder and the seniors will remember a 25-15, 25-21 and 25-20 sweep of Yadkin Valley Conference opponent South Davidson.

North’s previous victory this season was on the road at Albemarle in December, so this one was a lot sweeter.

The hard-fought win moved North (2-9, 2-6) ahead of South Davidson (1-10, 1-7) in the final league standings. North was seventh in the nine-team league.

Seniors Roziah Ellis and Bella Smith led the Cavaliers. Ellis served for 15 points, while Smith served for 11.

The Yadkin Valley Conference isn’t holding a tournament this year. North Stanly won the regular-season championship, with Uwharrie Charter second and Gray Stone third.

 

 

