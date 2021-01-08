expand
Ad Spot

January 8, 2021

Quotes of the week

By Post Opinion

Published 12:00 am Friday, January 8, 2021

“Our community should be proud of what we’ve accomplished together to reduce crime.”

— Jerry Stokes, Salisbury Police chief on early numbers showing overall crime stats at or below last year’s   

“What I would like to do is to get more proactive with recognizing the people in our community that have made a difference to China Grove.”

— Charles Seaford, China Grove mayor on plans to honor people like     beloved elementary school custodian Carl Wilkerson before they are gone

“I really, really enjoy seeing the homeless part in there. It’s obviously the invisible part of our city.”

  Tamara Sheffield, Salisbury City Council member on $40,000 allocated for efforts to prevent homelessness

“Our vision for Rowan
County is that every child will receive the education, nurturing and support
needed to provide the foundation for them to grow into healthy, productive citizens.”

— Sarah Paynter, Smart Start
Rowan’s outreach and development specialist after the first baby of the year was born in Rowan

“She’d just bought a
suitcase that was packed with everything she’d owned in it.”

— Alissa Redmond, on bringing newly adopted daughter Tin Yan home to Salisbury from Hong Kong

“I’m here today to caution the commissioners of changing the structure of the current system, especially during the pandemic.”

— Dan Mikkelson, former Health Board member on plans to consolidate the Department of Veterans Services and Health Department under a new human services director

“I think we were all worried over the holiday season there may be a larger spike in COVID cases.”

— Andrew Smith, assistant
superintendent of transformation for Rowan-Salisbury Schools on plans for students to return to class since
infection numbers remained low

  

“After Christmas, people just throw out their Christmas trees, but we can use them as enrichment items for our animals.”

— Aubrey Taylor, director of wildlife at Tiger World

“Back then when you got there, whatever you could do that’s what your title was.”

— Kenny Miller, firefighter who saw East Spencer change from an all
volunteer force to a more structured unit during his 20 years of service

More News

High school basketball: Thursday area scores

High school basketball: Carson boys rally

High school basketball: Carson girls breeze in opener

High school basketball: Spartans beat East girls

Comments

Elections

North Carolina lawmakers continue condemnation, clarify objections to election results

Nation/World

Trump says he’ll leave office peacefully

Nation/World

Biden introduces his pick for attorney general

Nation/World

Lawmakers openly discuss ousting Trump

News

State eyes incentives for prison inmates who get vaccinated

News

UNC-Chapel Hill delays in-person classes for three weeks

Local

City’s audit shows improvements in Broadband Services Fund

Crime

Cars at would-be Spencer fabrication business set on fire

Education

State approves Faith Academy, moves to revoke Essie Mae charter

Education

Weather shuts schools for Friday; only one day of in-person classes this week

Coronavirus

County reports record eight deaths as positivity rate climbs above 10%

Local

Wintry mix in the forecast tonight

Local

Intentionally set fire burns downtown Salisbury law office

Crime

Overnight murders, arson, robbery being investigated by police

Crime

Arson investigators called to fire at downtown law office

Nation/World

Pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol in bid to overturn election

Coronavirus

Health Department draws crowd as COVID-19 vaccinations begin for people older than 75

Local

Town cautions walkers to look out for hawks at Centennial Park

Education

Education briefs: RCCC names winners of Excellence in Teaching Awards

Education

Shoutouts

Business

Apartments planned for second, third floors of Bell Block Building, but Thread Shed remains

Crime

Blotter: Man asked to leave store’s property faces counterfeit money charges

Education

State talks future of Faith Academy, Essie Mae charters

Education

RCCC uses recyclable caps and gowns