January 9, 2021

Terry Ray Spry

Salisbury man charged in Webb Road-area break-ins

By Josh Bergeron

Published 12:17 pm Friday, January 8, 2021

SALISBURY — A 37-year-old man faces criminal charges for breaking into or attempting to break into buildings near the intersection of Webb and Old Concord roads. 

Terry Ray Spry of Salisbury faces charges for breaking or entering, attempted breaking or entering, possession of stolen goods, injury to personal property, larceny after breaking or entering and resisting, obstructing or delaying a law enforcement officer. 

 The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a house in the 2400 block of Webb Road after the resident noticed activity on his home security camera. It appeared a man walked around inside the carport of the home.

Hours later, the Sheriff’s Office also received a call about a suspicious man on the property of ABC Towing, located close to the first home. There, deputies found Spry, who was uncooperative and appeared to be heavily under the influence of narcotics, the Sheriff’s Office said.

After being found at the towing business, Spry was arrested for the Webb Road break-in.

The Webb Road homeowner later found that an outbuilding had been broken into and that two propane grill covers had been sliced by a knife. Items were stolen from the Webb Road residence, too. And there were attempted break-ins at a garage at the home of a neighbor as well as units at Webb Road Mini Storage.

A report from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said there were burglary tools left at one of the units with blood on them that was consistent with an injury seen on Spry’s hand at the time of arrest.

He was given a $7,500 bond.

