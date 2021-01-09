expand
Ad Spot

January 9, 2021

East Carolina restores women’s sports teams under threat of lawsuit

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Saturday, January 9, 2021

GREENV ILLE (AP) — East Carolina University is restoring two of its women’s teams cut last spring for budget problems compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, and paying more than $189,000 to avoid a gender discrimination lawsuit.

The announcement on Thursday followed word that athletes were threatening a lawsuit, news sources reported. In addition to restoring the women’s swimming and diving and women’s tennis teams, ECU is paying the money to an attorney’s office to avoid the litigation.

ECU also cut the men’s swimming and diving teams and men’s tennis teams last May, but those teams are not being restored, according to reports.

The school held closed-session board of trustees meetings on Dec. 6 amid an ultimatum by attorney Arthur H. Bryant of a class action lawsuit in federal court against ECU, The Daily Reflector of Greenville reported. Bryant, who said the settlement agreement prevents the need for class action, represented Pirate student-athletes from the eliminated teams.

ECU Athletics Director Jon Gilbert says the school expected to save about $2.6 million by eliminating the two women’s teams, and reinstating them will leave the department with about $1.2 million in savings.

He said ECU has no plans to add or cut any other sports at this time.

More News

Out-of-state residents can get COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina

East Carolina restores women’s sports teams under threat of lawsuit

Almonacy lifts Appalachian State past Georgia Southern 66-63

Democrats looking to quick Trump impeachment, want him out before Biden’s inauguration

Comments

Coronavirus

Out-of-state residents can get COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina

College

East Carolina restores women’s sports teams under threat of lawsuit

Nation/World

Democrats looking to quick Trump impeachment, want him out before Biden’s inauguration

News

Teen killed by grenade likely sold at store in Shallotte

Nation/World

Twitter bans Trump, citing risk of violent incitement

Coronavirus

Three additional COVID-19 deaths make 13 this week in Rowan County

Crime

Spencer police release images of man suspected of setting fire to cars

Elections

Rep. Ted Budd’s full comments on objecting to Pennsylvania’s Electoral College votes

Crime

Salisbury man charged in Webb Road-area break-ins

Crime

Two face charges in damages, theft totaling more than $1 million

Elections

North Carolina lawmakers continue condemnation, clarify objections to election results

Nation/World

Trump says he’ll leave office peacefully

Nation/World

Biden introduces his pick for attorney general

Nation/World

Lawmakers openly discuss ousting Trump

News

State eyes incentives for prison inmates who get vaccinated

News

UNC-Chapel Hill delays in-person classes for three weeks

Local

City’s audit shows improvements in Broadband Services Fund

Crime

Cars at would-be Spencer fabrication business set on fire

Education

State approves Faith Academy, moves to revoke Essie Mae charter

Education

Weather shuts schools for Friday; only one day of in-person classes this week

Coronavirus

County reports record eight deaths as positivity rate climbs above 10%

Local

Wintry mix in the forecast tonight

Local

Intentionally set fire burns downtown Salisbury law office

Crime

Overnight murders, arson, robbery being investigated by police