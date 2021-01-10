expand
Ad Spot

January 10, 2021

Cold damage on mahonia

Darrell Blackwelder column: Reducing winter damage

By Darrell Blackwelder

Published 12:00 am Sunday, January 10, 2021

Cold damage is almost certain for many outdoor plants during the uncertain weather of our upcoming winter months.  In some cases, the damage does not manifest itself until early summer. Windy, dry weather conditions on frigid, sunny days may cause leaf burn on evergreen trees and shrubs. Leaf margins and tips of camellia, rhododendron and azaleas are common victims of leaf burn or scorch. So, what can we do to protect our landscape plants during this uncertain weather? Below are a few tips to help reduce cold damage to our plants.

  • Select plants that are hardy to our region. Many of our plants are marginal (some gardenia cultivars) and burn easily with temperature extremes.
  • Apply at least 6 inches of course mulch to insulate and conserve moisture during the winter months.
  • Do not fertilize plants in late summer or early autumn with excessive nitrogen. However, plants need to be healthy. Keep the plants well fertilized and free from insects and disease.
  • Avoid pruning in fall and early winter. Pruning stimulates growth which is often killed with late frosts and freezes. Many crape myrtles have been killed outright by excessive fall pruning.
  • Keep plants irrigated during late summer and the fall to prevent drought stress. Drought-like conditions predisposes plants to winter injury and cankers.
  • Pack outdoor potted plants close together and mulch or mound soil around the pots to help insulate the roots.

Darrell Blackwelder is the retired horticulture agent and director with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service in Rowan County. Contact him at deblackw@ncsu.edu .

More News

Critical for working parents, child care centers navigate COVID-19 challenges

Editorial: Budd’s statements, actions don’t line up

Local Republicans condemn riots at Capitol, say ‘plenty of blame to go around’

State legislators sworn in early during ceremony in Salisbury

Comments

Education

Critical for working parents, child care centers navigate COVID-19 challenges

Elections

Local Republicans condemn riots at Capitol, say ‘plenty of blame to go around’

News

State legislators sworn in early during ceremony in Salisbury

Business

Biz Roundup: Kannapolis honored for communications work regarding downtown revitalization project

Education

State-funded pre-K seats from last year still available

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 vaccination phases

Education

New RSS superintendent to be sworn in Monday

Kannapolis

Two new sculptures installed in Kannapolis

Business

Theresa Pitner realizes dream of opening dog training center in downtown Salisbury

Business

Aid for the Arts: Local venues, cultural organizations could benefit from Save Our Stages

Local

Livingstone College to distribute food, gift cards, hot meals

News

At inauguration, Cooper calls to strive for shared goals

Local

County hits new, grim milestones in COVID-19 outbreak

Local

Investigation underway after several train cars involved in fire at N.C. Transportation Museum

Coronavirus

Out-of-state residents can get COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina

College

East Carolina restores women’s sports teams under threat of lawsuit

Nation/World

Democrats looking to quick Trump impeachment, want him out before Biden’s inauguration

News

Teen killed by grenade likely sold at store in Shallotte

Nation/World

Twitter bans Trump, citing risk of violent incitement

Coronavirus

Three additional COVID-19 deaths make 13 this week in Rowan County

Crime

Spencer police release images of man suspected of setting fire to cars

Elections

Rep. Ted Budd’s full comments on objecting to Pennsylvania’s Electoral College votes

Crime

Salisbury man charged in Webb Road-area break-ins

Crime

Two face charges in damages, theft totaling more than $1 million