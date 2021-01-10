expand
January 10, 2021

Kyna and John Grubb finish the recent Santa Run 5K. Photo by Monica Seamon

Gotta’ Run: Kyna Grubb and Winter Flight, a perfect fit

Published 12:00 am Sunday, January 10, 2021

Our beginning runners classes are very popular, so popular in fact that quite a few have taken the series twice. One of them is Kyna Grubb, the executive director at Rowan Helping Ministries. Not that running was new to her, Kyna’s been doing that since the eighth grade when she wanted to do hurdles on the North Rowan middle school track team. Kyna said, “I tried hurdles but am not coordinated enough to be successful there. I wasn’t fast, so I ended up running distance (mile/two mile) freshman through senior year at North Rowan High. That was 43 years ago.”

Running is a regular activity for Kyna. She said, “I want to be healthy. I love the way I feel after a run. Running provides solitude for meditation and contemplation. Some of my best ideas have come while running. When my husband, John, and I have time, we run together and walk the neighborhood. The walk after the run gives us lots of talk time. Our run/walk/talk time strengthens our relationship and is a practice we started when we were dating in the early 2000s. I love running races with my children too.”

A long-time member of the Salisbury Rowan Runners, Kyna helped establish the ongoing partnership between the running club and RHM. She said, “I care about people and have a passion for finding solutions to help those who struggle with life’s challenges. I try to work collaboratively across the community to find opportunities to enrich lives and help people move to self-sufficiency.”

Kyna Grubb as a North Rowan High School distance track athlete where she found her love of running. Submitted photo.

Rowan Helping Ministries has been the recipient of all proceeds from Winter Flight for about a decade and Kyna hopes the revamped and historic event can still make a financial impact with her organization as the coronavirus challenges continue. She said, “Winter Flight will provide much needed funds to our agency and give our community a healthy, fun, and safe opportunity to participate in this longstanding tradition. I am tremendously grateful to Salisbury Rowan Runners for the support they give to us and other vital non-profits in our community.”

Kyna plans to run the 5K if she’s not needed to volunteer and added, “This is a race for everyone, all ages and abilities. Walkers are welcome. January is the perfect time to start a new tradition or resolve for a healthier lifestyle. I have either volunteered or participated with Winter Flight for about 10 years. I have walked and run the race and I have seen all ages and abilities on the course. Winter Flight brings the community together! As a participant I loved the encouragement from others along the course; and as a volunteer my favorite part has been cheering folks on as they make their way over the finish line. I encourage everyone to be a part of this event. Our community needs safe and healthy opportunities to get out and enjoy the great outdoors.”

While Kyna hopes that lots of runners and walkers come out on Sunday afternoon, Jan.17, to the Millbridge Ruritan building on Sloan Road for the oldest 8K and fourth oldest race of any distance in North Carolina, she’ll be hoping too that significant proceeds are raised to help her organization as we start a new year. She told me that her children say that her solution for any concern is to pray about it, drink plenty of water and exercise!

The Winter Flight races are the perfect place to do all three.

Besides the historic 8K, there is a 5K for runners and walkers and a half mile fun run for any age. Kids, 12 and under, are free in that event. All three races will use the historic Kerr Mill and Sloan Park area, some of the prettiest farmland in the county. We hope to see you there.

Check www.salisburyrowanrunners.org and www.runsignup.com for more information or call 704-310-6741.

