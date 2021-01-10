expand
January 10, 2021

Letter: Representatives seemingly forgot oath

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, January 10, 2021

Shame on Representatives Ted Budd and Richard Hudson for supporting the move to not certify the result of the Electoral College.

To further the groundless claims of the sitting president that the election was “stolen” from him is not just ridiculous, it is dangerous to our democracy. Nearly 60 lawsuits in various state and federal courts found nothing to substantiate his claims of fraud. To continue down this rabbit hole does great harm to our free and fair electoral system.

Democracy is fragile. To save it we must stand up against all enemies — foreign and domestic. This is the oath these representatives took, but they seem to have forgotten.

— Eileen Hanson-Kelly

Salisbury

