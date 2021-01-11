Blotter: Jan 11

In Salisbury Police reports:

• Farmers and Merchants Bank on Friday reported vandalism in the 600 block of Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• Ulta on Friday reported shoplifting in the 1400 block of Klumac Road.

• Walmart on Friday reported three incidents of shoplifting in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

• A man on Friday reported a burglary in the 300 block of North Jackson Street that police said was related to a dispute between a landlord and tenant.

• A man on Saturday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 400 block of Carolina Boulevard.

• Walmart on Saturday reported a larceny in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

• The Flower Agency reported a burglary Saturday in the 1100 block of Fries Street.

• An overdose was reported Saturday in the 1200 block of Mirror Park Drive.

• Piedmont Electric Motor Repair Inc. on Sunday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 1000 block of East Innes Street.

• A woman on Sunday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 1300 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• Walmart reported two incidents of shoplifting Sunday in the 300 block of Arlington Street.

• John Lee Leazer, 37, was charged Sunday with violating a domestic violence order.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A woman on Thursday reported trash being dumped in the 200 block of Kress Venture Drive in China Grove.

• A woman on Thursday reported a vehicle breaking and entering in the 400 block of Frontier Circle in China Grove.

• A man on Thursday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 600 block of Frontier Circle in China Grove.

• A woman on Thursday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 500 block of Acorn Oaks Drive.

• A woman on Thursday reported an assault on Goodman Drive in Salisbury.

• A man on Thursday reported a larceny from a building in the 600 block of Third Creek Church Road in Cleveland.

• Tamarac Marina on Thursday reported a larceny in the 9100 block of Bringle Ferry Road in Salisbury.

• A man on Thursday reported a larceny from the 100 block of Golfers Drive in Salisbury.

• A woman on Thursday reported a stolen license plate in the 100 block of Red Pine Drive.

• A man on Thursday reported a vehicle breaking and entering in the 100 block of Frontier Circle in China Grove.

• Connie Davison Joyner, 53, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon in the 300 block of Arrowood Road in Salisbury.

• Kaylyn Christy Scrip, 29, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses in the 100 block of West Liberty Street.

• Cory Wayne Harrington, 27, was charged with injury to personal property in the 2800 block of North Cannon Boulevard.