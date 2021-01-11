Man shot while driving on Standish Street

SALISBURY — A 61-year-old man was shot in the leg Sunday while driving on Standish Street near Brenner Crossing Apartments.

Wilbert Orr was shot in his upper left thigh while in a white Nissan Versa. Police said he had just pulled out of the apartments at the intersection of Brenner Avenue and Standish Street.

Police said they found bullet holes on the left side of the hood, the driver’s door and the trunk. There were also three 9 mm shell casings in the roadway.

There’s no indication what led to the shooting or why the vehicle was shot at, police said.

A woman that was in the car was not shot.