Area Sports Briefs: Carson boys will play Thursday; South volleyball in second round

From staff reports

Carson’s boys will be short-handed for Thursday’s North Piedmont Conference basketball contest with rival East Rowan, but the Cougars do plan to play.

Carson was not able to play North Iredell on Tuesday due to a COVID-19 situation. There are plans for that contest to be rescheduled for Saturday afternoon of officials can be secured.

•••

Due to continuing public health concerns associated with COVID-19, the North Carolina Coaches Association and the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association canceled the 2021 Carolinas Classic all-star basketball games.

The annual event planned for Wilmington features top public high school senior boys and girls basketball players from the Carolinas.

HS volleyball

Seventh-seeded South Rowan (15-1) plays at No. 2 seed West Stanly (10-0) Thursday in the second round of the 2A state playoffs.

West Stanly won a five-set match on Tuesday with Central Davidson, one of South’s Central Carolina Conference rivals.

South Rowan advanced with a sweep of South Point.

HS football

Salisbury DB Jayden Gibson and West Rowan back Cayleb Brawley and linebacker Quadree Ziyad competed in the VTO Sports All-American Challenge camp.

HS boys soccer

Boys soccer is the next sport scheduled in the NCHSAA’s modified plan.

Practices began this week, with the first contests scheduled for Jan. 25.

The regular season runs through March 12.

HS cross country

Regionals are scheduled for Saturday.

CCC qualifiers are competing in Dobson in the 2A Midwest Regional at Fisher River Park. The South Rowan teams will go into the event as conference champs and have individual CCC champs in Noah Julian and Bethany Rymer.

NPC qualifiers are competing in the 3A West Regional in Hendersonville. Carson’s girls and East Rowan’s boys won NPC championships.

YVC qualifiers are competing in the 1A Midwest Regional at Salisbury Community Park. Gray Stone’s girls are very strong.

Local golf

GARS members played at Rolling Hills this week.

Low ‘A’ Flight player was Allen Hammill with a net of 68.36.

Low ‘B’ Flight player was David Schenk with a net of 65.55.

Low ‘C’ Flight player was Tony Labarbera with a net of 65.42.

Low ‘D’ Flight player was Tommy Seamon with a net of 64.28.

Schenk won low gross, while Seamon won low net score.

Pfeiffer athletics

The Pfeiffer University men’s basketball team has been picked to finish fourth in the USA South East Division by the league’s head coaches.

Mid. school girls

Erwin’s varsity girls lost to Corriher-Lipe 34-31.

Corriher Lipe was led by Kynlee Dextraze with 13 points and Hannah Atwell with eight.

Erwin was led by Daisy Berry with 12 points, while Allie Martin scored seven.

•••

Corriher-Lipe won the jayvee contest 25-19.

Corriher-Lipe was led by Ella Morgan with 13 points. Leisha Carter had six.

Erwin was led by Izzy Stepp with 11 points and Alli Corl with four.

College hoops

Both Catawba-Carson-Newman games scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed.