Blotter: Home shot several times after knock at door

SALISBURY — A home on Myron Place was shot several times Tuesday after a knock on the door of the residence.

Salisbury Police said a 29-year-old woman heard a knock at the door of her home on Myron Place, located off of South Arlington Street, looked out of the window and didn’t see anyone.

It was then when six or seven shots rang out, with four of them landing in her front door, one in a window and another in the front siding, Salisbury Police said.

A teenager and two children were in the residence at the time of the shooting.

Police said the woman was not sure why her home was shot at.

In other police reports:

• State Employees Credit Union on Tuesday reported forgery in the 1000 block of Mooresville Road.

• A man reported larceny Tuesday in the 500 block of West Jake Alexander boulevard in Salisbury.

• Lowes reported shoplifting Tuesday in the 200 block of Faith Road.

• Montreal Charles Robinson, 21, was charged Tuesday with robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Pearls, Pawn and Gun on Monday reported a fraud in the 1500 block of North Main Street in China Grove.

• Rowan Auto Sales on Monday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 6100 block of South Main Street in Salisbury.

• A woman on Monday reported the larceny of a vehicle registration plate in the 73000 block of South Interstate 85 in Salisbury.

• A woman on Monday reported a larceny in the 200 block of Round Tuit Lane in Mount Ella.

• A man on Monday reported a drug overdose in the 1500 block of Brookwood Drive in China Grove.

• A man reported a drug overdose Monday in the 200 block of Westhaven Way in China Grove.

• Crystal Leigh Warren, 40, was charged Monday with possessing stolen goods in the 1500 block of Saw Road in China Grove.