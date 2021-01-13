expand
January 13, 2021

Grady scores 21 to carry Davidson over Saint Joseph’s 80-66

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, January 13, 2021

DAVIDSON (AP) — Kellan Grady had 21 points as Davidson topped Saint Joseph’s 80-66 on Tuesday night.

Sam Mennenga had 15 points and nine rebounds for Davidson (7-5, 3-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Hyunjung Lee added 14 points and seven rebounds. Luka Brajkovic had 12 points.

Saint Joseph’s totaled a season-low 26 points in the first half.

Taylor Funk and Jack Forrest had 19 points apiece for the Hawks (1-9, 0-4). Jordan Hall had 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

