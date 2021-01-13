expand
January 13, 2021

Tennessee running back Chandler transferring to UNC

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, January 13, 2021

CHAPEL HILL (AP) — Running back Ty Chandler is transferring to North Carolina for his final season of eligibility after graduating from Tennessee.

North Carolina announced Chandler’s decision Tuesday.

Chandler also announced his decision on Twitter, thanking Tennessee but saying he looks forward to a special season in Chapel Hill.

The Tar Heels just lost a pair of 1,000-yard rushers in Javonte Williams and Michael Carter. A native of Nashville, Tennessee, Chandler ranked fifth all-time at Tennessee with 3,291 all-purpose yards in 46 games. He also averaged 4.9 yards per carry with 2,046 yards rushing.

 

Chandler also had 780 yards on kickoff returns, and he averaged 10.1 yards per catch with 465 yards receiving. He rushed for at least 450 yards and three touchdowns each of his last three seasons at Tennessee, leading the Vols in rushing with 630 yards in 2018 and 655 in 2019.

