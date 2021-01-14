Blotter: China Grove woman faces felony drug charges

LANDIS — A China Grove woman faces multiple felony drug charges after being the passenger in a car stopped by a sheriff’s deputy.

Leigh Ann Hatley, 36, of West Ketchie Street, faces charges of felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance; possession of a schedule four controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute; and possession of a schedule one controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute. The driver of the car she was in, River Lowe, 21, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

The charges stem from a traffic stop that occurred near the intersection of Hickory and Chapel streets in Landis around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle contained a clear, plastic bag with 9 grams of a crystal-like substance, a clear bag with 52 dosage units of alprazolam, a set of digital scales, a hypodermic needle and 5 grams of a white powder substance suspected to be fentanyl. There allegedly also was a rolled up $20 bill and aluminum foil with drug residue on it, the Sheriff’s Office said.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Love’s Travel Stop on Tuesday reported shoplifting in the 1100 block of Peeler Road in Salisbury.

• A man on Tuesday reported a drug overdose in the 400 block of Wiley Lane in Salisbury.

• A road rage incident was reported Tuesday in at the intersection of Mill Street and N.C. 801 in Woodleaf.

• A man reported a breaking and entering Tuesday in the 13135 block of Statesville Boulevard in Cleveland.

• A man reported a residential breaking and entering Tuesday in the 5100 block of Grandeur Drive in Salisbury.

• Dollar General reported a disturbance Tuesday in the 100 block of Deal Road in Mooresville.

• Kelli Renee Richardson, 46, was charged Tuesday with larceny in the 700 block of Rothrock Road in Rockwell.

• Hunter Gray Koontz, 29, was charged Tuesday with larceny in the 1100 block of Peeler Road in Salisbury.

• Amber Jo Scoggins, 28, was charged Tuesday with possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1100 block of Peeler Road in Salisbury.

• Shelley Deeann Foster, 34, was charged Tuesday with larceny by an employee in the 100 block of West Liberty Street in Salisbury.

• Erica Dawn Davis, 31, was charged Tuesday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance in the 100 block of Deal Road in Mooresville.

• Tyler Bryan Beattie, 25, was charged Tuesday with assault on a female in the 100 block of West Liberty Street in Salisbury.

• Kaylyn Christy Scrip, 29, was charged Tuesday with obtaining property by false pretenses in the 1000 block of Byrd Road in Granite Quarry.