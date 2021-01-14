expand
January 14, 2021

Salisbury woman shot in head, hand

By Josh Bergeron

Published 12:29 pm Thursday, January 14, 2021

SALISBURY — A Salisbury woman was hospitalized after being shot in the head and hand.

The woman, Tiffany Ledbetter, was pulling into the driveway of her house on Vance Avenue around 11:05 Wednesday when shots burst through the driver’s side window, Salisbury Police said.

She was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem and in good condition on Thursday. Lt. Lee Walker said Ledbetter was talking to officers. Walker said the bullet grazed her head.

There are no suspects in the incident and police do not yet have a motive for the crime.

Anyone with information about the incident can submit tips by contacting Salisbury Police at (704) 638-5333 or calling Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. Tips also may be submitted online at tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org, via Facebook private message or via the Nixle app by texting 888777 with the words: TIP MYSALISBURY (your tip information).

