January 15, 2021

Basketball roundup: Wolfpack’s game Saturday against Georgia Tech postponed

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Friday, January 15, 2021

Associated Press

The Atlantic Coast Conference says Saturday’s men’s basketball game between Georgia Tech and North Carolina State has been postponed.

The league announced the postponement Thursday, saying it was due to a positive COVID-19 test, quarantining and contact tracing within the Wolfpack program. This will be N.C. State’s sixth game either canceled or postponed this season, including a run of four in a row in December.

The university reported it has identified a cluster of COVID-19 cases associated with the athletics department. The school did not say how many people tested positive. A “cluster” is defined by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services as five or more cases in close proximity.

The school said those who tested positive are being isolated and quarantined. Contact tracing also has been initiated.

WRAL-TV had reported on Wednesday that the school’s women’s basketball team postponed a game due to concerns about the virus. It’s not clear if the cluster was within the basketball team.

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill also reported on Wednesday that a COVID-19 cluster was identified among students who stayed on the campus during winter break.

UNC Asheville 92, Charleston Southern 54

ASHEVILLE (AP) — Tajion Jones had a season-high 25 points as UNC Asheville easily beat Charleston Southern  Thursday. Jones made 7 for 10 3-pointers.

Trent Stephney had 14 points for UNC Asheville (6-6, 5-2 Big South Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Coty Jude added 12 points and LJ Thorpe had 10 points and seven assists.

The 92 points were a season best for UNC Asheville. The Buccaneers’ 28.8 field-goal percentage represented the worst mark by an UNC Asheville opponent this season. Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Buccaneers (1-10, 0-7), whose losing streak reached seven games.

UNC Greensboro 87, Samford 63

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Isaiah Miller registered 18 points and eight rebounds as UNC Greensboro defeated Samford. A.J. McGinnis and Kaleb Hunter each scored 13 points for UNC Greensboro (7-5, 2-2 Southern Conference), which earned its fourth straight road victory.

UNC Greensboro scored a season-high 51 second-half points, breaking open what had been a five-point game at halftime.

Christian Guess had 16 points for the Bulldogs (5-6, 1-3), the only scorer to reach double figures.

Campbell 48, Presbyterian 46

BUIES CREEK (AP) — Cedric Henderson Jr. had 12 points, seven rebounds and four blocks and scored the final basket on a jumper with 24 seconds left as Campbell narrowly edged Presbyterian.

Joshua Lusane had nine rebounds for Campbell (7-7, 3-4 Big South Conference).

Campbell totaled 20 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Trevon Reddish had 15 points for the Blue Hose (3-4, 1-2). Winston Hill added 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Virginia women cancel season

The injury-depleted Virginia women’s basketball team has opted out of the remainder of the season, becoming the second Atlantic Coast Conference team to make that decision.

Virginia announced Thursday that the women’s team will not complete the remainder of the season due to health and safety concerns. San Jose State also announced Thursday its women’s program would not complete the season due to COVID-19 issues. The Spartans had previously paused basketball activities twice during the pandemic. Duke said in December that the Blue Devils would not continue playing.

Virginia (0-5, 0-2) canceled six games due to COVID protocols. The Cavaliers  last played on Dec. 13 and also canceled an early game when only five healthy scholarship players available.

