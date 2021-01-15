expand
Ad Spot

January 15, 2021

Duke head coach David Cutcliffe speaks to players on the sideline after a touchdown in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against Wake Forest, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem. (Allison Lee Isley/The Winston-Salem Journal, file photo via AP)

Duke coach realigns staff, gives up play-calling duties

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Friday, January 15, 2021

DURHAM (AP) — Duke head coach David Cutcliffe is giving up play-calling duties amid multiple changes in responsibilities for the Blue Devils coaching staff following a two-win season.

Cutcliffe took over play-calling last season as the Blue Devils sought an offensive spark, but said Thursday he needed to return to taking a broader program overview.

“I increased the (difficulty) for me, and I don’t think that it allowed me to be everything that I needed to be for our team,” Cutcliffe said Thursday in a video call with reporters.

Duke improved its total offense (379.4) last year from 2019, but still ranked near the bottom of the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Blue Devils also saw their scoring dip slightly (24.8) while losing a national-worst 39 turnovers.

The school said Jeff Faris would shift from coaching tight ends to quarterbacks while taking over as primary in-game play-caller. Faris was named co-offensive coordinator along with Re’quan Boyette, who is moving from coaching running backs to receivers.

Cutcliffe said he decided to shuffle responsibilities after cornerbacks coach Chris Hampton left to become Tulane’s defensive coordinator, saying that “realigning” the staff would create “new energy.”

Other changes included adding Calvin Magee as running backs coach, deputy head coach Zac Roper overseeing tight ends after four seasons coaching quarterbacks, and receivers coach Trooper Taylor moving to cornerbacks coach.

Duke (2-9, 1-9 ACC) missed a bowl for the second straight season after going to six in seven years.

More News

High school basketball: South Rowan boys take first win

High school basketball: Carson girls romp vs. Mustangs

National Guard troops move in as Washington locks down

Raptors hold off Hornets 111-108 for third win

Comments

Nation/World

National Guard troops move in as Washington locks down

Nation/World

Biden unveils $1.9 trillion plan to stem virus and steady economy

Business

Paycheck Protection Program opens for community banks, larger lenders next week

Elections

Trump impeachment trial will focus on his attacks on election

Elections

Former congressional candidate creates petition calling for Rep. Budd, other Republicans to be removed from office

Coronavirus

State plans to prioritize vaccinations for those 65 and older

Coronavirus

Deaths outside of congregate care facilities grow by three in Rowan

Local

Commissioners take steps toward fixing lead in Dukeville community’s water

Coronavirus

County continues to draw big crowds for drive-thru coronavirus vaccinations

Crime

Blotter: China Grove woman faces felony drug charges

Crime

Kannapolis man faces felony, misdemeanor drug charges

Crime

Woman faces charges for assault with scissors

Crime

Police investigating confrontation involving shot fired into the air

Crime

Salisbury woman shot in head, hand

Local

New ‘warmth tree’ planted behind Rowan County Public Library

Local

Once again, Dukeville faces water quality questions

Education

Education briefs: Faith Academy accepting applications, to begin office hours

Local

City of Salisbury plans for altered Martin Luther King Jr. celebration weekend

Education

Shoutouts

Health

County health data show department visits, clients served cut in half

Education

Teachers adapt to all-virtual school

Local

Spencer welcomes new finance, code enforcement officers

News

NC legislature opens session subdued amid virus, DC unrest

Nation/World

Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge