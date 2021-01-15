expand
January 15, 2021

Bronson Ray Knabbe

Search warrant produces half-dozen drug charges for Salisbury man

By Josh Bergeron

Published 11:33 am Friday, January 15, 2021

SALISBURY — A 21-year-old faces a half-dozen drug-related charges after being served with a search warrant by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigative Unit.

Bronson Ray Knabbe, of Rainey Road, was charged Wednesday with felony possession with intent to manufacture a schedule six controlled substance, conspiracy to sell or delivery marijuana, two counts of felony possession with intent to manufacture a schedule one controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Warrants for all six charges are dated Dec. 4. A Sheriff’s Office report states he was arrested at 10:26 p.m. Wednesday.

In the search of Knabbe’s residence on Rainey Road, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says it found 5.6 ounces of Marijuana, 13 alprazolam tablets, one ounce of psilocybin mushrooms, two THC vapes, digital scales, bags and $2,445.

Knabbe was given a $1,500 secure bond.

