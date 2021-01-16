expand
Ad Spot

January 16, 2021

High school basketball: Two in a row for SR boys

By Post Sports

Published 12:25 pm Saturday, January 16, 2021

 

 

South Rowan’s Ryan Woodman in Christmas Classic action vs. Davie.

 

Staff report

LANDIS — South Rowan’s boys basketball team owns a two-game winning streak after thumping Central Carolina Conference opponent East Davidson 61-42 on Friday.

That’s notable because it’s only the third time the Raiders have accomplished that feat in the last six seasons. South had a pair of two-game winning streaks in the 2017-18 season. They beat Ledford and Oak Grove early. Then they beat Thomasville and Oak Grove the second time through the league.

For a three-game South winning streak you have to go back to the 2013-14 season.

South celebrated Senior Night on Friday, making sure that milestone was recognized in an uncertain season that is day-to-day and week-to-week.

Eleven Raiders embraced the celebration and scored.

“I’m really proud of the growth our team is showing at this point in the season,” South’s first-year head coach Daniel Blevins said.  “We have spent time working on the approach in our game preparation and we are seeing results from the hard work.”

Jackson Black led South (2-2, 1-0) with 13 points. Nathan Chrismon had nine points and 11 rebounds. Barrett Thompson, one of the seniors being acknowledged, scored eight points. Senior Ryan Woodman scored seven, and senior Damon Hedrick scored six.

South started slowly offensively, but stayed focused on the defensive end and led 10-4 after a quarter.

The Raiders had things under control by halftime with a 28-12 advantage. East Davidson got the first points of the second half, but Black drove for a couple of buckets as the Raiders pushed the lead to a comfortable 35-14. East Davidson (1-3, 0-2) was unable to make a run to get back in it.

“We are starting to find our identity as a team,” Blevins said. “We are beginning to put some of the pieces together.”

South has bounced back from a lopsided loss to West Rowan and a close loss to Carson.

Mason Albertson scored 12 to pace East Davidson.

 

E. DAVIDSON (42) — Albertson 12, Addison 9, Faircloth 5, Moretz 3, Shanks 3, Rowe 2, Gusa 2, Olshinski 2, Skeen 1, Greene.

S. ROWAN (61) — Black 13, Chrismon 9, Thompson 8, Woodman 7, Hedrick 6, Kepley 6, Hubbard 4, Dextraze 3, Ritchie 2, Crainshaw 2, Garrett 1, McMillin.

E. Davidson     4     8    21    9   — 42

S. Rowan         10   18  19   14    — 61

 

More News

More National Guard troops pour into Washington

High school basketball: SHS boys open CCC play with road victory

High school basketball: Salisbury girls open CCC play with win

High school basketball: Two in a row for SR boys

Comments

Nation/World

More National Guard troops pour into Washington

Kannapolis

Kannapolis native Corey Seager agrees to $13.75 million deal with Dodgers

Nation/World

NRA declares bankruptcy, plans to incorporate in Texas

Local

Pedestrian safety among concerns in latest public input for Downtown Main Street plan

Kannapolis

Kannapolis resident Dorothy Schmidt Cole was oldest Marine when she died at 107

Coronavirus

UPDATED: County reports 27 COVID-19 deaths this week

Crime

Search warrant produces half-dozen drug charges for Salisbury man

Crime

Crime blotter: Jan. 15

Nation/World

National Guard troops move in as Washington locks down

Nation/World

Biden unveils $1.9 trillion plan to stem virus and steady economy

Business

Paycheck Protection Program opens for community banks, larger lenders next week

Elections

Trump impeachment trial will focus on his attacks on election

Elections

Former congressional candidate creates petition calling for Rep. Budd, other Republicans to be removed from office

Coronavirus

State plans to prioritize vaccinations for those 65 and older

Coronavirus

Deaths outside of congregate care facilities grow by three in Rowan

Local

Commissioners take steps toward fixing lead in Dukeville community’s water

Coronavirus

County continues to draw big crowds for drive-thru coronavirus vaccinations

Crime

Blotter: China Grove woman faces felony drug charges

Crime

Kannapolis man faces felony, misdemeanor drug charges

Crime

Woman faces charges for assault with scissors

Crime

Police investigating confrontation involving shot fired into the air

Crime

Salisbury woman shot in head, hand

Local

New ‘warmth tree’ planted behind Rowan County Public Library

Local

Once again, Dukeville faces water quality questions