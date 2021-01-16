expand
Ad Spot

January 16, 2021

High school basketball: West boys end SI jinx

By Post Sports

Published 1:13 am Saturday, January 16, 2021

 

West’s Jalen Moss in action against East Rowan. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

 

Staff report

TROUTMAN — South Iredell’s gym has been a dismal venue for West Rowan’s boys basketball team.

Last season, West crushed the Vikings by 42 at home, but still lost to them on the road. West also fell at South Iredell in 2018-19 and 2017-18.

But the unbeaten Falcons finally won at South Iredell Friday, taking a convincing 74-54 victory.

Jalen Moss had an 11-point first quarter as the Falcons took a 19-13 lead. It was 36-22 at halftime and West (4-0, 2-0) maintained a cushion in the second half.

West put five in double figures. Moss finished with 21. AJ Mauldin scored 13, Braden Graham had 12, while Macari Allison and Juke Harris had 11 each.

Graham led West’s rebounding with 10. Moss, Allison and Zeek Biggers pulled down seven apiece.

Junior guard Eli Ratcliff led the Vikings (0-3, 0-2) with 12 points. South Iredell opened NPC play with a close loss to Statesville.

•••

In the jayvee game, South Iredell won 52-41. Will Givens scored 13 for the Falcons

 

W. ROWAN  (74) — Moss 21, Mauldin 13, Graham 12, Allison 11, Harris 11, Biggers 4, Noble 2, Wood.

S. IREDELL (54) —  E. Ratcliff 12, Stewart 11, Morrison 9, Vuk 9, McLeod 6, Sharpe 3, Chambers 2, B. Ratcliff.

W. Rowan   19    17    19   19    — 74

S. Iredell     13    9      17   15   — 54

More News

Some in GOP talk of chance for coming civil war

More National Guard troops pour into Washington

High school basketball: SHS boys open CCC play with road victory

High school basketball: Salisbury girls open CCC play with win

Comments

Nation/World

Some in GOP talk of chance for coming civil war

Nation/World

More National Guard troops pour into Washington

Kannapolis

Kannapolis native Corey Seager agrees to $13.75 million deal with Dodgers

Nation/World

NRA declares bankruptcy, plans to incorporate in Texas

Local

Pedestrian safety among concerns in latest public input for Downtown Main Street plan

Kannapolis

Kannapolis resident Dorothy Schmidt Cole was oldest Marine when she died at 107

Coronavirus

UPDATED: County reports 27 COVID-19 deaths this week

Crime

Search warrant produces half-dozen drug charges for Salisbury man

Crime

Crime blotter: Jan. 15

Nation/World

National Guard troops move in as Washington locks down

Nation/World

Biden unveils $1.9 trillion plan to stem virus and steady economy

Business

Paycheck Protection Program opens for community banks, larger lenders next week

Elections

Trump impeachment trial will focus on his attacks on election

Elections

Former congressional candidate creates petition calling for Rep. Budd, other Republicans to be removed from office

Coronavirus

State plans to prioritize vaccinations for those 65 and older

Coronavirus

Deaths outside of congregate care facilities grow by three in Rowan

Local

Commissioners take steps toward fixing lead in Dukeville community’s water

Coronavirus

County continues to draw big crowds for drive-thru coronavirus vaccinations

Crime

Blotter: China Grove woman faces felony drug charges

Crime

Kannapolis man faces felony, misdemeanor drug charges

Crime

Woman faces charges for assault with scissors

Crime

Police investigating confrontation involving shot fired into the air

Crime

Salisbury woman shot in head, hand

Local

New ‘warmth tree’ planted behind Rowan County Public Library