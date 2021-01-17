expand
Ad Spot

January 17, 2021

Complaints to BBB up 36% in 2020

By Staff Report

Published 12:00 am Sunday, January 17, 2021

CHARLOTTE — Better Business Bureau of Southern Piedmont and Western North Carolina released its 2020 annual report this past week, detailing consumer activity related to businesses located in the BBB’s 37-county service area.

This report includes statistics on consumer complaints, verified customer reviews, website inquiries and the top five types of businesses that generated the most complaints.

In 2020, consumers filed more than 22,000 complaints against businesses, showing an increase in 36% from 2019.

“The large increase in customer complaints certainly coincides with the year we saw as a whole. With many businesses struggling financially and fighting to remain open, there was much more room for error,” said BBB of Southern Piedmont and Western North Carolina President Tom Bartholomy. “We’re really hoping that 2021 is a much better year for our economy, and making sure consumers are satisfied is extremely important.”

The BBB was able to resolve 92% of all complaints submitted.

In 2020, customers submitted more than 14,500 verified reviews about businesses, showing an increase in 12% from 2019.

“Customer reviews continued to grow in 2020,” said Bartholomy. “Potential customers always want to know what third parties say about a business they’re considering working with, and the BBB is a great resource for that.”

Top 2020 complaints:

1. Banks

2. Home improvement

3. Gun dealers

4. Auto repair

5. Auto dealers – new

Top 2019 complaints:

1. Auto repair

2. Auto dealers – new

3. Collections agencies

4. Banks

5. Newspapers

Visit ​bbb.org​ ​to check out a business, file a complaint or leave a review.

More News

Human Relations Council honors Martin Luther King Jr. with modified fair

Local lawmakers talk priorities for 2020-21 legislative session

Josh Bergeron: Rowan County needs your help to address potential lead crisis in Dukeville

George B. Jackson: An unpopular King stayed the course

Comments

Local

Human Relations Council honors Martin Luther King Jr. with modified fair

Local

Local lawmakers talk priorities for 2020-21 legislative session

Business

From a home office to a global company, Integro Technologies celebrates 20th anniversary

Lifestyle

‘Quarantine Diaries’ — Jeanie Moore publishes book as ‘foundation of stories for my family’

Business

‘It pays for itself:’ Study shows economic impact of Mid-Carolina Regional Airport

News

Gov. Cooper sending another 100 National Guard members to Washington

Local

Rowan County set rainfall record in 2020

News

Former, current congressmen for Rowan County opposed second impeachment

Business

Biz Roundup: Chamber prepares for January Power in Partnership program

Education

Essie Mae holding COVID-19 testing Monday, recognizes honor Roll

Local

County will have hearing on new ordinance about feeding large animal carcasses to domestic animals

Business

Complaints to BBB up 36% in 2020

Nation/World

Some in GOP talk of chance for coming civil war

Nation/World

More National Guard troops pour into Washington

Kannapolis

Kannapolis native Corey Seager agrees to $13.75 million deal with Dodgers

Nation/World

NRA declares bankruptcy, plans to incorporate in Texas

Local

Pedestrian safety among concerns in latest public input for Downtown Main Street plan

Kannapolis

Kannapolis resident Dorothy Schmidt Cole was oldest Marine when she died at 107

Coronavirus

UPDATED: County reports 27 COVID-19 deaths this week

Crime

Search warrant produces half-dozen drug charges for Salisbury man

Crime

Crime blotter: Jan. 15

Nation/World

National Guard troops move in as Washington locks down

Nation/World

Biden unveils $1.9 trillion plan to stem virus and steady economy

Business

Paycheck Protection Program opens for community banks, larger lenders next week