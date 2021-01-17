expand
Ad Spot

January 17, 2021

Kent Bernhardt column: COVID church

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, January 17, 2021

By Kent Bernhardt
For the Salisbury Post

I grew up in small town America during a time when you couldn’t imagine not being in church on Sunday morning.

Church was where families went each Sunday — together — in one car and dressed to the hilt. For young men like me, that meant a clean white shirt with no holes in it and a dark tie. My mom had final approval on any and all of my wardrobe choices.

There were Sundays we were excused from services because of heavy snow, and there was that one Sunday my family opted out of services in favor of attending a showing of “The Sound of Music” in nearby Charlotte. Since it was a movie about nuns, we figured God would understand.

Now, thanks to COVID fears, we are worshiping at home in our pajamas, cup of coffee in hand and barefoot. The message is the same but the fellowship is missing, and I’ve always felt that’s the most important part. There’s something about sharing a pew with fellow travelers on a spiritual journey that just can’t be replicated online.

Still, mindful of the safety of others, we try. Thank God for the technology that allows us at least some form of community.  And thank God for digital scholars who understand this technology on a higher level than I ever will.

My particular flock has done a wonderful job of online worship. They haven’t found a way to replicate the smell of Methodist coffee, but I’m sure they’re working on it.

I’ve heard voices around me warn that COVID will be the death nail of the existence of the church, which in their view is already on life support. Our habits will change, and we will see no need for it in the future, they say.

Then they throw in the trump card. “Besides, the church is full of nothing but hypocrites.”

To the last person who said that to me, I replied “That may be true, but why don’t you join us anyway so we’ll have one more.”

There are many reasons I choose to go, and many reasons others choose not to. I’m not in the business of judging motives or actions either way. Your journey is different than mine.

But I will tell you I do find a refreshing sense of purpose and being there, especially during a time when our faith in government and society in general seems to be in short supply. The year 2020 was hard on us all, and 2021 shows little sign of letting up. If I choose to cling to something, why not something that increases my faith in God?

The God who sees my hypocrisy and loves me anyway. The God who has never ceased to be there when others drift away.  The God who helps me make sense of it all, even during the darkest of times.

So I’m still grabbing my cup of coffee and stumbling to the TV set to meet with my church family whenever and however I can. They understand and forgive my disheveled hair and toenails that could use trimming.

Most importantly, they understand and forgive the fact that my mother no longer makes my church wardrobe choices, so my pajamas may not exactly match my orange T-shirt with the hole in the front.

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post

More News

Human Relations Council honors Martin Luther King Jr. with modified fair

Local lawmakers talk priorities for 2020-21 legislative session

Josh Bergeron: Rowan County needs your help to address potential lead crisis in Dukeville

George B. Jackson: An unpopular King stayed the course

Comments

Local

Human Relations Council honors Martin Luther King Jr. with modified fair

Local

Local lawmakers talk priorities for 2020-21 legislative session

Business

From a home office to a global company, Integro Technologies celebrates 20th anniversary

Lifestyle

‘Quarantine Diaries’ — Jeanie Moore publishes book as ‘foundation of stories for my family’

Business

‘It pays for itself:’ Study shows economic impact of Mid-Carolina Regional Airport

News

Gov. Cooper sending another 100 National Guard members to Washington

Local

Rowan County set rainfall record in 2020

News

Former, current congressmen for Rowan County opposed second impeachment

Business

Biz Roundup: Chamber prepares for January Power in Partnership program

Education

Essie Mae holding COVID-19 testing Monday, recognizes honor Roll

Local

County will have hearing on new ordinance about feeding large animal carcasses to domestic animals

Business

Complaints to BBB up 36% in 2020

Nation/World

Some in GOP talk of chance for coming civil war

Nation/World

More National Guard troops pour into Washington

Kannapolis

Kannapolis native Corey Seager agrees to $13.75 million deal with Dodgers

Nation/World

NRA declares bankruptcy, plans to incorporate in Texas

Local

Pedestrian safety among concerns in latest public input for Downtown Main Street plan

Kannapolis

Kannapolis resident Dorothy Schmidt Cole was oldest Marine when she died at 107

Coronavirus

UPDATED: County reports 27 COVID-19 deaths this week

Crime

Search warrant produces half-dozen drug charges for Salisbury man

Crime

Crime blotter: Jan. 15

Nation/World

National Guard troops move in as Washington locks down

Nation/World

Biden unveils $1.9 trillion plan to stem virus and steady economy

Business

Paycheck Protection Program opens for community banks, larger lenders next week