Essie Mae holding COVID-19 testing Monday, recognizes honor Roll
Essie Mae Kiser Foxx Charter School will hold a COVID-19 testing event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Honor Roll students will also receive their honor roll certificates from the school. Honor Roll Students will also receive free breakfast coupons from Hardee’s and crowns from Burger King. Those students with high attendance and honor roll receive Principal Award Certificate and a reward from Pizza Hut. Essie Mae Kiser Foxx Charter School students will also accept new student applications.
These are the students who made the Honor Roll:
Kindergarten
Amia Walker
Leah Nunez
Ayden Arana
First Grade
James Woodberry
Ja’Michael Suggs-Harris
Superiona Smith
Ch’Aire Smith
Jaiden Merrill
Riley Kimble
Tysheim Johnson
Harmonee Dobie
Andre Cruz
Ki’Yan Glenn Collins
Armon Cato
Za’Ari Brown
Second Grade
A’lyena Brown
Levi Davis
A’lai Gooden
J’Kenya Hayes
Adaliya King
Tavarius White
McKenzie Worth
Jakarria Thompson
Third Grade
Kaylee Martinez
Samuel Merriman
Zakariya Wali-Uddin
Laylah Harris
Izaiah Archie
Josiah Minter
Fourth Grade
I’Juana Miller
De’Marcus Harris
Hunter Foutz
Joshua Minter
Taniyah Joseph
Fifth Grade
Ian Doughty
Keianna Walker
Camiya Chambers
Casey Rozzell
Muhammad Wali Uddin
Sixth Grade
Isaiah Foxx
Adriana Dillard
Principal Awards for high attendance and Honor Roll
Leah Nunez
Jamichael Suggs-Harris
Izaiah Archie
Zakariya Wali-Uddin
Taniyah Joseph
I’Juana Miller
Casey Rozzell
Muhammad Wali-Uddin