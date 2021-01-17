Letter: Job well done for drive-thru organizers

Congratulations to the many, many individuals who planned, orchestrated and carried out the administering of the COVID-19 vaccine at the West End Plaza.

Being one of the old fogies privileged to receive the shot, upon entering the site from Statesville Boulevard, it was a fun drive through a well-marked (probably over a mile or so) Watkins Glen, NASCAR road race-type of course. It took me through areas of the property I had never experienced before.

I had taken along the morning copy of the Post, picked up a coffee and Cajun filet biscuit from Bojangles and had a leisurely breakfast while the sun came up. I even worked the crossword puzzle. Well-informed personnel were along the way, giving instructions and the forms to fill out. So, upon arriving at the actual point to receive the vaccine, nothing more was needed to be done.

Vaccinations started at 9:30 a.m. I was No. 214 and received my shot at 10:42 a.m. After the required cool down period of 15 minutes, I was on my way. The West End Plaza turned out to be the ideal spot to conduct such an activity.

Again, congratulations to all and a big thank you in this challenging effort.

— Ray Paradowski

Salisbury