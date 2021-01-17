expand
January 17, 2021

Library Notes: Free online resources to enhance your new year

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, January 17, 2021

By Amber Covington
Rowan Public Library

With the new year, N.C. LIVE has released a new slate of online resources that are free to any Rowan Public Library cardholder. This year, N.C. LIVE spent $3.5 million on resources for libraries across the state. The combined resources are valued at $46.8 million if each library had to buy them individually and are cost-free to cardholders throughout the state. Resources added to the collection include LearningExpress Library Complete, Transparent Language, Films on Demand: Just for Kids and Hoopla Flex.

LearningExpress Library Complete offers users various testing options, in English and Spanish languages for career exams, K-12 academic skills, college prep, high school equivalency courses, preparation for U.S. citizenship, and computer skills. Resources can be completed online, printed, or used on a mobile device.

Transparent Language has content for more than 110 languages. Users have the ability to hear and practice speaking words through an interactive website. This resource can be downloaded to an app to enhance learning on the go.

Films on Demand: Just for Kids features a collection of advertisement free popular kids television shows from notable production companies like PBS. Select from Sesame Street, The Berenstain Bears, Wild Kratts, Franklin the Turtle, Reading Rainbow, Odd Squad, Arthur, SciGirls, and many more. These programs can be streamed at any time.

Hoopla Flex launched last month, allowing libraries across the state to access a variety of audio and ebooks to use on a mobile device through an app.

To get started, visit nclive.org, select a resource, and create an account to begin learning. More information about these resources can be found by visiting nclive.org or rowanpublicbrary.org. Have questions about these resources, call Rowan Public Library’s Information Desk at 704-216-8228.

Amber Covington is technical services supervisor at the Rowan Public Library.

