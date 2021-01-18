expand
January 19, 2021

Area Sports Briefs:

By Post Sports

Published 11:02 pm Monday, January 18, 2021

Braden Graham and his West Rowan teammates are scheduled to host North Iredellon Tuesday in a big NPC matchup. West is 4-0.  Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

 

 

From staff reports

Lots of basketball is scheduled for Tuesday, although the fan base is still very limited.

The scheduled boys headliner is North Iredell at West Rowan.

West’s boys are off to a 4-0 start and own two league wins. North Iredell might provide the biggest obstacle to a North Piedmont Conference championship.

Salisbury’s boys, 1-0 in the Central Carolina Conference, host West Davidson. North Rowan is at Chatham Central. South Rowan is at Ledford. Carson is at Statesville, while East Rowan hosts South Iredell.

North Hills (0-8) will be hosting one of the nation’s top prospects tonight as Lake Norman Christian (11-4) and star shooting guard Mikey Williams are scheduled to visit.

Carson, West Rowan and North Rowan’s girls teams are still undefeated heading into Tuesday’s games.

Salisbury lost by one point to a 4A power, but is still unbeaten in the CCC.

College basketball

Catawba’s women hope to return to action on Saturday at Lincoln Memorial. Catawba’s men hope to play at home against Mars Hill on Jan. 30.

         •••

Egypt Alexander (West Rowan) scored 15 points for Greensboro in a loss to Meredith on Sunday.

HS swimming

The Central Carolina Conference championships  are scheduled for Jan. 27 at the Kernersville YMCA.

HS soccer

High schools boys soccer isn’t far away, with  the first contests scheduled for Jan. 25.

Track and field

Salisbury senior Christian Morgan placed second in the 55 hurdles in the Virginia Showcase 2021 held in Virginia Beach. Morgan was clocked in 8.33 seconds.

Local golf

The McCanless Couples played a Captain’s Choice event.

The first-place team included Heather DePalma-Spivey, Susan Wydner and Azalee and David Huneycutt.

David Huneycutt had closest to the pin.

The second-place team was made up of Don Carpenter and Pam & Ralph Carver.

College football

  App State’s Zac Thomas and Shemar Jean-Charles put their skills to productive use Sunday in the FBS All Americans Tropical Bowl near Orlando, Fla.

Thomas, who went 32-6 as App State’s starting quarterback, led the National team to a 20-17 victory and was named  Offensive MVP. He threw a TD pass and unofficially accounted for 170 yards of offense, with an 8.4-yards-per-carry average.

Jean-Charles  intercepted a pass.

  

LL Registration

Rowan Little League spring baseball, softball and T-Ball registrations are being held at Godley’s Garden Center on Statesville Boulevard on Jan. 23, Jan. 30 and Feb. 6 from 9 to 3.

Masks are required. One parent only.  Parents can also register online anytime at http://www.rowanlittleleague.com.

Cost is $90 for all softball and baseball leagues. Leagues are available for ages 4 to 16.

Contact Jeff Bernhardt at 704-267-1146 for more information.

