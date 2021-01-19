expand
Ad Spot

January 19, 2021

Josh Bergeron / Salisbury Post - Rowan County Health Department workers administer vaccines last week in the parking lot of West End Plaza.

Health Department schedules first vaccination event for those 65 and older

By Josh Bergeron

Published 1:08 pm Tuesday, January 19, 2021

SALISBURY — People 65 and older will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine during the Rowan County Health Department’s drive-thru clinic on Wednesday.

The vaccination clinic will start at 9:30 a.m. in the parking lot of West End Plaza, 1935 Jake Alexander Boulevard West, with people asked not to arrive before 6 a.m. Those arriving before 6 a.m. will be asked to leave, a news release says. The first-come, first-served event will continue until 3:30 p.m. or as long as the vaccine supply allows.

Anyone who is a health care worker fighting COVID-19, a long-term care staff or resident or 65 or older can receive a vaccine Wednesday. Previously, the age range was 75 years and older.

To check eligibility, people will be asked to verify their age, answer a few questions on paper or a tablet, complete a vaccination form and provide insurance cards, if applicable. It’s free to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but the Health Department is filing with insurance to compensate for administrative costs.

Because of a limited supply of vaccines, the county is using a ticketing system to ensure everyone waiting knows whether or not they will receive a vaccine. Those beyond the cutoff will be asked to come back another day.

“Rowan County Public Health’s number one priority is to ensure that all Rowan County citizens that want a vaccine can receive it, while also balancing vaccine supply and abiding by the phased approach provided to us by NCDHHS,” the county said in a news release.

Traffic for the vaccination event is asked to enter West End Plaza from the intersection of Statesville Boulevard and Admiral Drive, which is directly in front of a Food Lion shopping center. A news release says traffic must enter the parking lot coming eastbound (toward Salisbury) on Statesville Boulevard. People traveling west (away from Salisbury) will need to make a U-turn after passing West End Plaza.

City and county personnel will be at the entrance of the parking lot to direct traffic.

County officials recommend that people bring something to occupy their time while waiting, make sure they have enough gas in their car and use the bathroom in advance.

As of Tuesday, 3,164 people who live in Rowan County have received the first shot in their two-vaccination series and 224 have received the second shot, which is lower than all neighboring counties except for Davie and Stanly.

Neighboring county vaccinations are as follows:

• Cabarrus: 6,110 received first dose; 773 completed vaccine series.

• Iredell: 5,617 received first dose; 649 completed vaccine series.

• Davidson: 5,707 received first dose; 552 completed vaccine series.

• Stanly: 988 received first dose; 84 completed vaccine series.

• Davie: 2,837 received first dose; 280 completed vaccine series.

As the number of people who have been vaccinated increase slowly, the number of COVID-19 infections is still rising, too. On Tuesday, the county topped 11,000 positives since the start of the pandemic and 2,200 since the beginning of 2021.

There were 78 new COVID-19 positives and no other major changes Tuesday, according to local statistics. Four of those cases were in congregate living facilities. The state says Rowan County’s positive test percentages has been falling in recent days and currently sits at 17.9% for the previous two weeks.

There were 4,058 new COVID-19 cases reported statewide on Tuesday, more than 10,000 since Monday and 3,881 people hospitalized. There have been 684,497 total positives in North Carolina during the pandemic and 8,139 deaths.

People with questions about COVID-19 in Rowan County can contact the Rowan Health Department’s hotline at 980-432-1800 or covid-19@rowancountync.gov.

More News

Health Department schedules first vaccination event for those 65 and older

Texas man robbed at knifepoint during stop in Rowan County

Guns stolen from apartment on Lakewood Drive

Man robs convenience store with handgun, receives $150

Comments

Coronavirus

Health Department schedules first vaccination event for those 65 and older

Crime

Texas man robbed at knifepoint during stop in Rowan County

Crime

Guns stolen from apartment on Lakewood Drive

Crime

Man robs convenience store with handgun, receives $150

Local

Human Relations Council starts day of service, adopts park as part of MLK celebration

Local

Hickory volunteers donate backpacks filled with essential items, sleeping mats to Salisbury VA

Local

City to hear priorities for 2021 Federal Action Plan, approve use of $200,000 HUD grant

Crime

Blotter: Woman faces drug, child abuse charges

Coronavirus

County averaging 118 new COVID-19 cases per day in 2021

News

Political Notebook: Rep. Sasser to chair NC House Health committee in second term

Ask Us

Ask Us: COVID-19 vaccination events have required adaptations, brought frustration

Local

38th Winter Flight Run moves to Mt. Ulla

Local

Cherry, Duren honored during all-virtual MLK celebration

Crime

Blotter: Rockwell man charged with statutory rape

Nation/World

Heavy fortified statehouses around the US see small protests

Local

Human Relations Council honors Martin Luther King Jr. with modified fair

Local

Local lawmakers talk priorities for 2020-21 legislative session

Business

From a home office to a global company, Integro Technologies celebrates 20th anniversary

Lifestyle

‘Quarantine Diaries’ — Jeanie Moore publishes book as ‘foundation of stories for my family’

Business

‘It pays for itself:’ Study shows economic impact of Mid-Carolina Regional Airport

News

Gov. Cooper sending another 100 National Guard members to Washington

Local

Rowan County set rainfall record in 2020

News

Former, current congressmen for Rowan County opposed second impeachment

Business

Biz Roundup: Chamber prepares for January Power in Partnership program