High school basketball: East girls can’t stop Vikings

Staff report

GRANITE QUARRY — There was progress, but East Rowan’s girls basketball team took another North Piedmont Conference loss on Tuesday against South Iredell.

‘We played our best basketball of the season in the fourth quarter, but we were too far down at that point,” East head coach Kevin Holland said.

East (1-4, 0-3) also played well in the second quarter.

The Mustangs started slowly and trailed 20-9. They cut their deficit to single digits for a while in the second quarter, but the Vikings (2-1, 2-1) moved out to a 36-23 lead to the break.

Then South Iredell put the game away with a spree of third-quarter buckets.

“We’ve got to figure out the third quarter,” Holland said. “This is the third time we’ve been in it halftime, but then let it get away from us in the third.”

Ashtyn Zeigler made two 3-pointers and scored 22 for the Vikings. Kayden Johnson hurt the Mustangs with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Grace Hutchens scored 11.

South Iredell made five 3-pointers and was able to survive shaky 5-for-15 free-throw shooting.

East got 14 points from Mac Misenheimer, 10 from Karli Peeler and nine from Hannah Waddell.

East is scheduled to host Statesville on Friday in what looks like a tossup game.

S. IREDELL (66) — Zeigler 22, Johnson 12, Hutchens 11, Houser 6, Brooks 6, Humphrey 3, Duchinski 2, Cook 2.

E. ROWAN (48) — Misenheimer 14, Peeler 10, Waddell 9, Beaver 5, Honeycutt 4, McCray 4, Kluttz 2.

S. Iredell 20 16 17 13 — 66

E. Rowan 9 14 6 19 — 48