January 20, 2021

High school basketball: North Rowan boys still looking for first win

By Post Sports

Published 9:06 pm Wednesday, January 20, 2021

North’s Kendrell Goodes. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

 

Staff report

BEAR CREEK — North Rowan’s early-season struggles continued at Chatham Central on Tuesday.

North Rowan trailed 31-16 at the break and fell 65-47 in the Yadkin Valley Conference contest.

Usually high-powered, the Cavaliers (0-3, 0-2) have scored in the 40s in three losses to open a rebuilding season.

“We’re still working through some stuff,” North head coach Jason Causby said.

Quashawn Carpenter (15 points) and Derrick Hanson (14) led the Cavaliers. Kendrell Goodes got his eight points in the third quarter. Kendal Mitchell made two 3-pointers and scored eight in the fourth quarter.

“Hanson was a bright spot,” Causby said. “He played with the aggressiveness that we have been missing on offense.”

Chatham Central (3-0, 2-0) is ranked 15th in 1A and won earlier this season in double overtime at Salisbury.

Michael Moore, Nick Jourdan and Colby Williamson scored in double figures for the Bears.

North Rowan is home on Friday against Uwharrie Charter.

 

N. ROWAN (47) — Carpenter 15, Hanson 14, Mitchell 8, Goodes 8, McArthur 2, O’Kelly, Proffitt, Morow, Alexander, Sims.

CHATHAM CENTRAL  (65) — Moore 17, Jordan 14, Williamson 12, Gilliland 7, Crowley 6, Cox 4, Dunn 3, Wilkes 2, Oldham, Lagenor, Hackney, Ziblay.

N. Rowan                   8   8     14  17   — 47

Chatham Cent.        19  12   25    8    — 65

