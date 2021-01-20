High school basketball: Salisbury girls roll vs. West Davidson

Staff report

SALISBURY — Sixteenth in 2A?

That’s where the Salisbury girls basketball team is ranked by MaxPreps.

While that might make you lose faith in all rankings, the good news is the Hornets still expect to be a factor when this season concludes.

West Davidson (1-3, 0-2) probably would rank the Hornets higher after scoring one point in the second half on Tuesday. The Hornets mauled the Green Dragons 56-11 in a Central Carolina Conference game.

Salisbury scored 24 in the first quarter. It was 38-10 at halftime.

Rachel McCullough led the Hornets (4-1, 2-0) with 18 points. Kyla Bryant scored 12, while Jamecia Huntley had nine.

Obviously, everyone in uniform played significant minutes.

Salisbury is ranked behind Central Carolina Conference squads North Davidson and Ledford.

Salisbury is home on Friday against a Lexington team that’s been struggling.

W. DAVIDSON (11) — N/A

SALISBURY (56) — McCullough 18, Bryant 12, Huntley 9, Taborn 7, Noble 4, Nwafor 2, Morgan 2, Bolder 2.

W. Davidson 5 5 1 0 — 11

Salisbury 24 14 8 10 — 56