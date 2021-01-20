expand
January 20, 2021

High school basketball: South Rowan boys can’t keep it going at Ledford

By Post Sports

Published 9:54 am Wednesday, January 20, 2021

South Rowan’s Barrett Thompson in action against Salisbury. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

 

Staff report

WALLBURG — There are nights when you have a chance to win, but there other nights where it’s mostly a try-to-get-better learning experience.

South Rowan’s boys basketball team faced a tall task in trying to extend its winning streak to three in a row on Tuesday.

It didn’t happen. South was overpowered by Ledford 75-44 on the road.

The Panthers (4-0, 2-0), along with North Davidson, are considered the teams to beat in the Central Carolina Conference.

Ledford is ranked third in 2A by MaxPreps.

The Ledford-North Davidson matchup is scheduled for Feb. 12.

“Hats of to Ledford, they’re a really good basketball team,” South head coach Daniel Blevins said. “We lost some of our offensive consistency tonight and didn’t finish plays that we needed to finish to compete with a good team.  But there were some positives we can build on, especially in the first half.”

Barrett Thomson scored 12 for the Raiders (2-3, 1-1). Nathan Chrismon was next with six.

Alex Reece (21), Owen Finley (13) and Parker Cheek (10) scored in double figures for Ledford.

“We have some things defensively that we really need to shore up, and we’ll be focusing on them,” Blevins said.

•••

South dropped the jayvee boys game 58-33. Dalton Young led the Raiders with 13 points.

 

South Rowan scoring: Thompson 12, Chrismon 6, Hubbard 5, Dextraze 5, Kepley 4, Woodman 4, Crainshaw 2, Hedrick 2, McMillin 2, Ritchie 2.

 

